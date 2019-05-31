Parojinog Jr. gets life imprisonment for drug possession

MANILA, Philippines — A local court on Friday convicted Reynaldo Parojinog Jr., son of the slain Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Sr., on illegal drug possession.

Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 79 Presiding Judge Nadine Jessica Corazon Fama found Parojinog guilty of violating Section 11, Article II of the Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The court sentenced him to life imprisonment and to pay a fine of P500,000.

The younger Parjinog and his sister, Vice Mayor Nova Princess Parojinog-Echavez, were arrested in a bloody raid in their residence on July 2017.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier identified the slain Ozamiz City mayor as one of the public officials with links to the illegal drug trade.

This is a developing story.