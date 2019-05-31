ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this file photo from 2017, Nova Princess Parojinog-Echavez and her brother Reynaldo Parojinog Jr. arrive at the NAIA-3 with police escorts on their way to Camp Crame.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, File
Parojinog Jr. gets life imprisonment for drug possession
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - May 31, 2019 - 11:50am

MANILA, Philippines — A local court on Friday convicted Reynaldo Parojinog Jr., son of the slain Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Sr., on illegal drug possession.

Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 79 Presiding Judge Nadine Jessica Corazon Fama found Parojinog guilty of violating Section 11, Article II of the Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The court sentenced him to life imprisonment and to pay a fine of P500,000.

The younger Parjinog and his sister, Vice Mayor Nova Princess Parojinog-Echavez, were arrested in a bloody raid in their residence on July 2017.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier identified the slain Ozamiz City mayor as one of the public officials with links to the illegal drug trade.

This is a developing story.

DRUG WAR REYNALDO PAROJINOG WAR ON DRUGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bureau of Customs auctions off P1 billion shabu – Lacson
By Paolo Romero | 1 day ago
Corrupt and incompetent officials of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) have allowed...
Headlines
Only P10k out P36.9-M donations for Marawi siege victims utilized, says COA
19 hours ago
The Office of Civil Defense only spent P10,000 out of nearly P37 million donations received for the victims of Marawi siege,...
Headlines
May the best man win: Duterte meets ‘speakers’
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Duterte had a meeting here with the top three contenders of the race for speaker of the House of Representativ...
Headlines
‘Garbage collector’ arrives in Phl; ties with Canada seen normalizing
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Diplomatic ties between the Philippines and Canada will normalize once the containers of trash dumped in Manila are shipped...
Headlines
Duterte to Comelec: End deal with Smartmatic
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday urged the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to terminate its deal with technology solutions firm...
Headlines
Latest
59 minutes ago
Parojinog Jr. gets life imprisonment for drug possession
By Kristine Joy Patag | 59 minutes ago
The court sentenced him to life imprisonment and to pay a fine of P500,000.
Headlines
12 hours ago
Duterte urges Japan travel leaders to invest in Philippines
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Duterte is urging Japanese businessmen to build resorts in the Philippines in anticipation of the surge in visitors...
Headlines
12 hours ago
‘Businesses must transform for the future’
By Iris Gonzales | 12 hours ago
Businesses can no longer be reactive and should be able to chart new ways of doing things, Ayala Corp. chairman Jaime Augusto...
Headlines
12 hours ago
P700-million Marcos jewelry sale OK’d
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Duterte has approved the sale of Marcos jewelry worth more than P700 million and wants agencies to ensure that the...
Headlines
12 hours ago
Police probing shabu importer
By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
The Philippine National Police (PNP) is investigating Zhijian Xu, alias Jacky Co, who was tagged by Sen. Panfilo Lacson as...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with