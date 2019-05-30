ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Sen. Panfilo Lacson said it would be better if Sen. Tito Sotto would remain as Senate president.
The STAR/Mong Pintolo
No complaints over Sotto's leadership of Senate, colleagues say
(Philstar.com) - May 30, 2019 - 5:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Amid talks of change in leadership in the Senate, some senior senators expressed support for Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III.

Senator-elect Imee Marcos, daughter of ousted dictator Ferdinand Marcos, claims there is a move to push Sen. Cynthia Villar as the next Senate president and has hinted that she would "stick to" Villar, a party-mate whom she said has always been good to her.

Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto said he has not heard of any move to push for Villar as the new head of the upper chamber.

"Sen. Villar has said she is not interested. (Senate President) Sotto is doing very well. The Senate has been productive and has high approval ratings," Recto said.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson also said it would be better if Sotto would remain as Senate president.

According to Lacson, every senator in the present Congress approves of Sotto's leadership.

"I have yet to hear a contrary opinion about his leadership. Even the minority bloc supports his leadership," Lacson said.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said earlier this month that Sotto "has been treating us fairly and has given us the appropriate respect as members of the minority."

Lacson: Simple numbers 

Lacson, however, explained that senators could push for any colleague to be the next Senate President for any motive, such as posturing for committee chairmanships.

"It's quite simple though. Thirteen out of 24 senators can install a Senate president. Anybody who has that number automatically becomes [Senate president]. If not, they can dream on. It's free," Lacson said.

Villar, who topped the senatorial race in the 2019 midterm elections, said she would only consider the Senate presidency if she gets called for a meeting on the matter.

"Depende. Everything — you have to think about when it comes, 'di ba? It doesn't follow that you like it but you have to give it a thought," Villar said.

Aside from talks on a possible change in leadership in the Senate, Sotto earlier admitted that committee chairmanships in the chamber might be a potential source of problems as they prepare for the 18th Congress.

According to Sotto, there are some committees that two or three senators want to take over.

"The committee on education, the committee on justice, blue ribbon, public services, those four committees," Sotto told ANC when asked about the "problematic" committees.

The Senate president said they would have to reach a consensus or the "art of compromise" in settling the committee chairmanships. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

CONGRESS CYNTHIA VILLAR IMEE MARCOS PANFILO LACSON RALPH RECTO SENATE SENATE PRESIDENT TITO SOTTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bureau of Customs auctions off P1 billion shabu – Lacson
By Paolo Romero | 20 hours ago
Corrupt and incompetent officials of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) have allowed...
Headlines
Xi Jinping broke promise on South China Sea -top US general
11 hours ago
The US military's top general said Wednesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping reneged on promises not to militarize the South...
Headlines
Palace rebukes envoy over ‘pabuya’ remark
By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday rebuked Ambassador to Japan Jose Laurel V for saying that a large number of Cabinet members are...
Headlines
Lawyer Kapunan indicted for slander over remarks vs UST law dean
1 day ago
The Department of Justice has indicted lawyer Lorna Kapunan for slander over her remarks against University of Santo Tomas...
Headlines
Group urges senators to think about youth’s future, block ROTC bill
8 hours ago
A child rights group called on senators to block the passage of the bill that would require the ROTC for senior high school...
Headlines
Latest
3 hours ago
Respect tradition, seniority in Senate committee chairmanships — Drilon
3 hours ago
Tradition and seniority are always respected in Senate committee chairmanships, Senate minority leader Franklin Drilon said...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Palace promises non-interference in race for House speaker
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte met with three contenders for House speaker here but Malacañang maintained the chief executive...
Headlines
5 hours ago
Marcos to 'stick to' Villar amid talk of push for Senate presidency
5 hours ago
Senator-elect Imee Marcos on Thursday said she has heard of moves to have Sen. Cynthia Villar elected Senate president.
Headlines
10 hours ago
15 more Filipinos, including minors, repatriated from Libya
10 hours ago
The repatriates are expected to arrive in Manila by Thursday afternoon.
Headlines
20 hours ago
Duterte vows ‘corruption-free’ Philippines to Japan investors
By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday promised Japanese investors and businessmen a corrupt-free and competitive business environment...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with