Marcos to 'stick to' Villar amid talk of push for Senate presidency

MANILA, Philippines— Senator-elect Imee Marcos on Thursday said she has heard of moves to have Sen. Cynthia Villar elected Senate president.

“I’ve heard there’s some kind of move to push Senator Cynthia,” Marcos said in an interview with ANC’s "Headstart."

Sen. Villar, who ran under the administration-backed Hugpong ng Pagbabago, was re-elected in the 2019 midterm polls. She topped the senatorial race with more than 25 million votes.

Marcos, a member of the Nacional Party who also ran under HNP, said although senators are urged to vote on the Senate leadership independently, she will support Villar.

The senator's husband Manny is a former Senate president and is leader of the NP.

Eight other Hugpong ng Pagbabago candidates also won the elections.

"Palagay ko, stick to your party. More importantly, stick to Senator Cynthia dahil she's been so good to us,” she said.

(I think, stick to your party. More importantly, stick to Senator Villar because she's been good to us.)

Villar: No interest in Senate presidency

Last May 14, Villar said she is not interested in taking the Senate presidency currently held by Sen. Vicente Sotto III because the post would not let her retain her chairmanships in the Senate committees on agriculture and food, and environment and natural resources.

Senate presidents are members of all committees by virtue of their position.

“Managing the Senate is a full-time job. Iba ‘yan. (That’s different) I can do that but I’m not interested in that kind of work,” Villar said in a radio interview with dzMM.

During the proclamation last May 22, Villar was once again asked if she has plans to take the Senate president post.

She replied: “Ah, hindi (no),” stressing her disinterest in the post. —Rosette Adel