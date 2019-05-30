ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Sen. Cynthia Villar, who ran under the administration-backed Hugpong ng Pagbabago, was re-elected in the 2019 midterm polls.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo
Marcos to 'stick to' Villar amid talk of push for Senate presidency
(Philstar.com) - May 30, 2019 - 2:55pm

MANILA, Philippines— Senator-elect Imee Marcos on Thursday said she has heard of moves to have Sen. Cynthia Villar elected Senate president.

“I’ve heard there’s some kind of move to push Senator Cynthia,” Marcos said in an interview with ANC’s "Headstart."

Sen. Villar, who ran under the administration-backed Hugpong ng Pagbabago, was re-elected in the 2019 midterm polls. She topped the senatorial race with more than 25 million votes.

READ: Cynthia Villar is most voted senatorial candidate in official tally

Marcos, a member of the Nacional Party who also ran under HNP, said although senators are urged to vote on the Senate leadership independently, she will support Villar. 

The senator's husband Manny is a former Senate president and is leader of the NP.

Eight other Hugpong ng Pagbabago candidates also won the elections.

"Palagay ko, stick to your party. More importantly, stick to Senator Cynthia dahil she's been so good to us,” she said.

(I think, stick to your party. More importantly, stick to Senator Villar because she's been good to us.)

Villar: No interest in Senate presidency

Last May 14, Villar said she is not interested in taking the Senate presidency currently held by Sen. Vicente Sotto III because the post would not let her retain her chairmanships in the Senate committees on agriculture and food, and environment and natural resources.

Senate presidents are members of all committees by virtue of their position.

“Managing the Senate is a full-time job. Iba ‘yan. (That’s different) I can do that but I’m not interested in that kind of work,” Villar said in a radio interview with dzMM.

During the proclamation last May 22, Villar was once again asked if she has plans to take the Senate president post.

 She replied: “Ah, hindi (no),” stressing her disinterest in the post. —Rosette Adel

CYNTHIA VILLAR HUGPONG NG PAGBABAGO IMEE MARCOS SENATE SENATE PRESIDENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Xi Jinping broke promise on South China Sea -top US general
8 hours ago
The US military's top general said Wednesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping reneged on promises not to militarize the South...
Headlines
Palace rebukes envoy over ‘pabuya’ remark
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday rebuked Ambassador to Japan Jose Laurel V for saying that a large number of Cabinet members are...
Headlines
Lawyer Kapunan indicted for slander over remarks vs UST law dean
22 hours ago
The Department of Justice has indicted lawyer Lorna Kapunan for slander over her remarks against University of Santo Tomas...
Headlines
Frigates from South Korea buy-one take-one
By Jaime Laude | 1 day ago
The Philippine Navy (PN) has acquired two of the most advanced frigates in the world today from South Korea for the price...
Headlines
Duterte vows ‘corruption-free’ Philippines to Japan investors
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday promised Japanese investors and businessmen a corrupt-free and competitive business environment...
Headlines
Latest
16 minutes ago
Respect tradition, seniority in Senate committee chairmanships — Drilon
16 minutes ago
Tradition and seniority are always respected in Senate committee chairmanships, Senate minority leader Franklin Drilon said...
Headlines
20 minutes ago
Palace promises non-interference in race for House speaker
By Alexis Romero | 20 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte met with three contenders for House speaker here but Malacañang maintained the chief executive...
Headlines
1 hour ago
SC gives rights workers writ of protection vs 'red-tagging', harassment
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The petition alleged that the “red-tagging and terrorist-labeling” by Duterte and his men “became more systematic”...
Headlines
4 hours ago
Group urges senators to think about youth’s future, block ROTC bill
4 hours ago
A child rights group called on senators to block the passage of the bill that would require the ROTC for senior high school...
Headlines
5 hours ago
Morales camp claims cyber attacks after ICC submission
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 5 hours ago
The camp of former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales raised alarms that they might be under cyber attack after submitting...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with