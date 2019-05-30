Respect tradition, seniority in Senate committee chairmanships — Drilon

MANILA, Philippines — Tradition and seniority are always respected in Senate committee chairmanships, Senate minority leader Franklin Drilon said Thursday as the competition of panel takers continues to trouble the upper house.

Drilon, a veteran lawmaker, said there is a tradition in the upper chamber that senior senators would get major committees.

“I’ve been in the Senate for more than 20 years. Tradition and seniority are always respected. Major committees are always given to senior senators: blue ribbon, health, education, etc. The senior ones would have preference and that’s the tradition,” he said.

The Senate minority leader, however, said that it is up to the majority whether or not they would follow the tradition.

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III said Wednesday the competition for committee chairmanships is a potential source of problems as there are panels that two or three senators want to take over. These are the committees on education, justice, public services and the blue ribbon.

There are also new senators allegedly setting their sights on some committee chairmanships.

“But the incoming senators, maybe they should, as we say, learn the ropes first of how lawmaking in the Senate runs,” Drilon said.

Forty committees will be distributed among 24 senators when the 18th Congress opens in July. — Gaea Katreena Cabico