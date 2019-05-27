ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
Containers of garbage from Canada are being fumigated in Subic before being shipped to the North American country.
DFA/Nilo Palaya
Trash to be shipped back to Canada after fumigation
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - May 27, 2019 - 3:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — All of the 69 remaining containers of garbage from Canada have arrived in Subic for fumigation before being shipped back to its place of origin.

On Sunday, Foreign Affairs Secretary Foreign Teodoro Locsin Jr. posted photos of the containers arriving in Subic.

The Canadian government later on announced that it has awarded a contract to a private company to take back the garbage from the Philippines.

Trash to be loaded on ship after fumigation

In a separate tweet on Saturday, Locsin said the 69 containers of garbage will be loaded to the ship contracted by Canada after being fumigated.

The photos uploaded by Locsin only showed the container vans, which were closed and did not show its contents.

According to DFA Assistant Secretary Emmanuel Fernandez, the containers were closed and will remain closed until they are shipped. The fumigation was done through holes in the conyainer vans.

The DFA chief also noted that Canadians are overseeing the process.

Hundreds of containers of waste have been illegally shipped to the Philippines between 2013 and 2014.

Locsin earlier ordered the recall of the Philippine ambassador and consuls to Canada after the North American country missed its deadline of taking back the containers of trash from the country.

The DFA chief said the country's diplomats are on indefinite recall until the garbage row is resolved.

"As of now we have no diplomatic presence in Canada. The removal of the garbage takes precedence over anything else including the restoration of full diplomatic relations," Locsin said in a tweet Friday.

Following the recall of Philippine diplomats in Canada, President Rodrigo Duterte issued a memorandum banning government officials from travelling to the North American country.

The memorandum issued May 20 indicated that the move was to “emphasize even further the seriousness of our Government’s demands…in light of the continuing failure of the Canadian government to retrieve the containers of garbage unlawfully shipped to the Philippines.” 

CANADA PHILIPPINES-CANADA TIES TEODORO LOCSIN JR.
As It Happens
May 24, 2019 - 11:16am

A private Canadian company shipped more than 100 containers of household waste to Manila in 2013 and 2014 and have since stayed. (Bureau of Customs photo)

May 24, 2019
Amid tensions over the Canada trash shipped in the Philippines, the EcoWaste Coalition raises its condemnation of the latest attempt to dump garbage into the country, this time mixed plastic waste from Hong Kong, China.
 
"We denounce this latest attempt to bring into the country over 25 tons of mixed plastic waste from Hong Kong amid our nation’s ongoing efforts to send back similar illegal waste shipments from Canada and South Korea," says EcoWaste Coalition National Coordinator Aileen Lucero.
 
EcoWaste joined officials of the Bureau of Customs last Wednesday in inspecting a one 40-foot container van containing 22 sling bags weighing 25,610 kilograms of mixed plastic waste instead of the declared “assorted electronic accessories,” the group says in a release today. 
 
The shipment that came from Hong Kong arrived at the Mindanao Container Terminal in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental on Jan. 2, 2019 on board SITC Fujian. The cargo was shipped by Hin Yuen Tech. Env. Limited and was consigned to Crowd Win Industrial Limited.
May 24, 2019 - 11:12am
"We denounce this latest attempt to bring into the country over 25 tons of mixed plastic waste from Hong Kong amid our nation's ongoing efforts to send back similar illegal waste shipments from Canada and South Korea," says EcoWaste Coalition National Coordinator Aileen Lucero.
 
"We denounce this latest attempt to bring into the country over 25 tons of mixed plastic waste from Hong Kong amid our nation’s ongoing efforts to send back similar illegal waste shipments from Canada and South Korea," says EcoWaste Coalition National Coordinator Aileen Lucero.
 
EcoWaste joined officials of the Bureau of Customs last Wednesday in inspecting a one 40-foot container van containing 22 sling bags weighing 25,610 kilograms of mixed plastic waste instead of the declared “assorted electronic accessories,” the group says in a release today. 
 
The shipment that came from Hong Kong arrived at the Mindanao Container Terminal in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental on Jan. 2, 2019 on board SITC Fujian. The cargo was shipped by Hin Yuen Tech. Env. Limited and was consigned to Crowd Win Industrial Limited.
May 22, 2019 - 6:34pm

Ban Toxics will hold a rally in front of the Senate on Friday morning to demand the return of waste from Canada that was illegally shipped to the Philippines from 2013 to 2014.

"The wound of disrespect has never healed—it was in fact, seasoned with salt when the Canadian Government failed to comply with President Rodrigo Duterte’s set deadline on May 15, 2019 for them to take back their trash," Ban Toxics says.

The group points out that the Philippines is a party to the Basel Convention against shipping hazardous wastes to less developed countries, "Canada has victimized us and disregarded our right as a Party to the Convention the moment they illegally shipped their wastes to our lands."

"The mass will not stop making noise until this injustice has been put to balance. We at BAN Toxics demand the Canadian government to take the huge volume of hazardous wastes back to their country and lift the burden off the Philippine Government and its people. Moreover, we call on to the Philippine Senate to ratify the Basel Ban Amendment and altogether prohibit the transboundary movement of all wastes from rich countries to poor countries," the group also says.
 

May 16, 2019 - 8:49am

"To our posts in Canada: You have your orders. You are recalled. Get the next flight out," tweets Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Locsin Jr. after announcing that a recall order has been issued after Canada missed the May 15 deadline to remove the garbage from Manila.

May 16, 2019 - 8:45am

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Locsin Jr. releases an order recalling the Philippine ambassador and consuls in Ottawa despite the large number of Filipinos residing in the North American country.

The surprise move came after Canadian company missed the Manila-imposed May 15 deadline to have the garbage containers shipped back to Canada.

Those with Filipino ethnicity make up 2.4% or more than 850,000 of the Canadian population, 2010 data shows.

