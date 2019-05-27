Trash to be shipped back to Canada after fumigation

MANILA, Philippines — All of the 69 remaining containers of garbage from Canada have arrived in Subic for fumigation before being shipped back to its place of origin.
On Sunday, Foreign Affairs Secretary Foreign Teodoro Locsin Jr. posted photos of the containers arriving in Subic.
The Canadian government later on announced that it has awarded a contract to a private company to take back the garbage from the Philippines.
Trash to be loaded on ship after fumigation
In a separate tweet on Saturday, Locsin said the 69 containers of garbage will be loaded to the ship contracted by Canada after being fumigated.
The photos uploaded by Locsin only showed the container vans, which were closed and did not show its contents.
According to DFA Assistant Secretary Emmanuel Fernandez, the containers were closed and will remain closed until they are shipped. The fumigation was done through holes in the conyainer vans.
20 fumigated, 40 GARBAGE containers plus to go. Now joint US-Philippine ops will shut down Subic and stop fumigation. Hey! Fumigators are not getting in your way. Appealing to both to let fumigation continue. ?@USEmbassyPH? ?@dndphl?. pic.twitter.com/EaYzrfjuvM— Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) May 24, 2019
Hi ho hi ho. We’re still fumigato. But all 69 containers are in Subic yo. Don’t get in my way or I’ll screw yo. Dry. pic.twitter.com/u2FS4XxaAX— Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) May 26, 2019
The Canadian overseeing the fumigation. pic.twitter.com/NYfInaKpF7— Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) May 26, 2019
Earlier arrival of last two containers making it 69. pic.twitter.com/DRKOukjI5J— Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) May 26, 2019
May 26, 2019
The DFA chief also noted that Canadians are overseeing the process.
Hundreds of containers of waste have been illegally shipped to the Philippines between 2013 and 2014.
Locsin earlier ordered the recall of the Philippine ambassador and consuls to Canada after the North American country missed its deadline of taking back the containers of trash from the country.
The DFA chief said the country's diplomats are on indefinite recall until the garbage row is resolved.
"As of now we have no diplomatic presence in Canada. The removal of the garbage takes precedence over anything else including the restoration of full diplomatic relations," Locsin said in a tweet Friday.
Thanks for news of progress on the garbage issue. As of now we have no diplomatic presence in Canada. The removal of the garbage takes precedence over anything else including the restoration of full diplomatic relations. Our Canadian posts are here on indefinite recall.— Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) May 24, 2019
Following the recall of Philippine diplomats in Canada, President Rodrigo Duterte issued a memorandum banning government officials from travelling to the North American country.
The memorandum issued May 20 indicated that the move was to “emphasize even further the seriousness of our Government’s demands…in light of the continuing failure of the Canadian government to retrieve the containers of garbage unlawfully shipped to the Philippines.”
A private Canadian company shipped more than 100 containers of household waste to Manila in 2013 and 2014 and have since stayed. (Bureau of Customs photo)
Ban Toxics will hold a rally in front of the Senate on Friday morning to demand the return of waste from Canada that was illegally shipped to the Philippines from 2013 to 2014.
"The wound of disrespect has never healed—it was in fact, seasoned with salt when the Canadian Government failed to comply with President Rodrigo Duterte’s set deadline on May 15, 2019 for them to take back their trash," Ban Toxics says.
The group points out that the Philippines is a party to the Basel Convention against shipping hazardous wastes to less developed countries, "Canada has victimized us and disregarded our right as a Party to the Convention the moment they illegally shipped their wastes to our lands."
"The mass will not stop making noise until this injustice has been put to balance. We at BAN Toxics demand the Canadian government to take the huge volume of hazardous wastes back to their country and lift the burden off the Philippine Government and its people. Moreover, we call on to the Philippine Senate to ratify the Basel Ban Amendment and altogether prohibit the transboundary movement of all wastes from rich countries to poor countries," the group also says.
"To our posts in Canada: You have your orders. You are recalled. Get the next flight out," tweets Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Locsin Jr. after announcing that a recall order has been issued after Canada missed the May 15 deadline to remove the garbage from Manila.
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Locsin Jr. releases an order recalling the Philippine ambassador and consuls in Ottawa despite the large number of Filipinos residing in the North American country.
The surprise move came after Canadian company missed the Manila-imposed May 15 deadline to have the garbage containers shipped back to Canada.
Those with Filipino ethnicity make up 2.4% or more than 850,000 of the Canadian population, 2010 data shows.
