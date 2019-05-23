Philippines insists on sending back trash to Canada first

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines rejected Canada's latest move of hiring a private company to take back the remaining containers of garbage illegally dumped to the country years ago.
Canadian Minister of Environment Catherine McKenna announced that their government has awarded a contract to Bolloré Logistics Canada to repatriate the 69 containers of waste from the Philippines.
In a May 22 news released, the Canadian government said the shipping will be complete by the end of June.
President Rodrigo Duterte will not allow the process to take until next month, presidential spokespersen Salvador Panelo said Thursday.
"'Di ba ang sabi nila it will take about end of June pa? Hindi papayag si presidente doon and I understand from (Finance) Secretary (Carlos) Dominguez that malapit nang padala," Panelo said in a press briefing.
The Malacañang spokesman added that the garbage will be sent back the "soonest."
"It could be this week or week after. Definitely not the end of June," Panelo said.
According to the Canadian government, the waste would have to undergo treatment to meet their country's safe and health requirements.
Ottawa said it would cover all the costs associated with the preparation, transfer, shipment and disposal of the waste.
"Canada values its deep and longstanding relationship with the Philippines and has been working closely with Filipino authorities to find a solution that is mutually acceptable," McKenna said.
A private Canadian company shipped more than 100 containers of household waste to Manila in 2013 and 2014 and have since stayed. (Bureau of Customs photo)
Ban Toxics will hold a rally in front of the Senate on Friday morning to demand the return of waste from Canada that was illegally shipped to the Philippines from 2013 to 2014.
"The wound of disrespect has never healed—it was in fact, seasoned with salt when the Canadian Government failed to comply with President Rodrigo Duterte’s set deadline on May 15, 2019 for them to take back their trash," Ban Toxics says.
The group points out that the Philippines is a party to the Basel Convention against shipping hazardous wastes to less developed countries, "Canada has victimized us and disregarded our right as a Party to the Convention the moment they illegally shipped their wastes to our lands."
"The mass will not stop making noise until this injustice has been put to balance. We at BAN Toxics demand the Canadian government to take the huge volume of hazardous wastes back to their country and lift the burden off the Philippine Government and its people. Moreover, we call on to the Philippine Senate to ratify the Basel Ban Amendment and altogether prohibit the transboundary movement of all wastes from rich countries to poor countries," the group also says.
"To our posts in Canada: You have your orders. You are recalled. Get the next flight out," tweets Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Locsin Jr. after announcing that a recall order has been issued after Canada missed the May 15 deadline to remove the garbage from Manila.
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Locsin Jr. releases an order recalling the Philippine ambassador and consuls in Ottawa despite the large number of Filipinos residing in the North American country.
The surprise move came after Canadian company missed the Manila-imposed May 15 deadline to have the garbage containers shipped back to Canada.
Those with Filipino ethnicity make up 2.4% or more than 850,000 of the Canadian population, 2010 data shows.
- Latest
- Trending