Philippines insists on sending back trash to Canada first

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines rejected Canada's latest move of hiring a private company to take back the remaining containers of garbage illegally dumped to the country years ago.

Canadian Minister of Environment Catherine McKenna announced that their government has awarded a contract to Bolloré Logistics Canada to repatriate the 69 containers of waste from the Philippines.

In a May 22 news released, the Canadian government said the shipping will be complete by the end of June.

President Rodrigo Duterte will not allow the process to take until next month, presidential spokespersen Salvador Panelo said Thursday.

"'Di ba ang sabi nila it will take about end of June pa? Hindi papayag si presidente doon and I understand from (Finance) Secretary (Carlos) Dominguez that malapit nang padala," Panelo said in a press briefing.

The Malacañang spokesman added that the garbage will be sent back the "soonest."

"It could be this week or week after. Definitely not the end of June," Panelo said.

According to the Canadian government, the waste would have to undergo treatment to meet their country's safe and health requirements.

Ottawa said it would cover all the costs associated with the preparation, transfer, shipment and disposal of the waste.

"Canada values its deep and longstanding relationship with the Philippines and has been working closely with Filipino authorities to find a solution that is mutually acceptable," McKenna said.