ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Salvador Panelo
Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo holds a press briefing at Malacañang in a file photo.
Facebook screengrab/Presidential Communications
Palace: People used to, enjoying Duterte's rape 'jokes' as icebreaker
(Philstar.com) - May 27, 2019 - 7:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos are used to and appreciate President Rodrigo Duterte talking about rape to lighten the mood and, anyway, nobody can tell him what he can and cannot say, top officials said Tuesday.

On Sunday, Duterte pretended to read out offenses by Philippine Military Academy cadets that the president traditionally pardons at the military academy's graduation rites. Among the supposed offenses was rape, drugs with rape and robbery, and multiple rape.

The Palace on Tuesday characterized Duterte's comments as "mischievous" and said that the president talked lightly about sexual assault to make people laugh—which they did.

"People have been so used to his jokes hence his audience always receive them with hearty laughter," presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo, who is also chief presidential legal counsel, said in a statement to reporters. 

READ: Duterte rape 'jokes' bring laughter at PMA grad rites

PNP chief: He's the president of the republic

Police General Oscar Albayalde, Philippine National Police chief, agreed that Duterte "probably wanted to make everybody happy" by joking that military cadets had forced themselves on the women of Baguio City—the actual offenses pardoned were infractions like having unshined shoes and buckles, he explained.

"But that's an obvious joke. In fairness to the president, he probably just wanted to make everybody happy or he probably wanted to make people there laugh," he said in English and Filipino at a Monday press briefing.

Asked whether he felt that rape is an appropriate topic for jokes, the highest-ranking police official said: "that's up to the president."

Albayalde, a graduate of the PMA and who was at the graduation rites on Sunday, stressed that nobody can tell the president how to act.

"That's the president of the republic. If that's how he jokes, then I don't think we can tell him what he can and cannot say," he said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Aside from women's group Gabriela, which called Duterte out on Monday and called him a "sexist president... doing his infamous rape joke in his comfort zone," it is apparent that nobody else did.

READ: Duterte justifies his rape 'joke' as freedom of expression

PCW: Sexual molestation is a crime

In January, Duterte talked about touching a sleeping household helper when he was a teen. The Palace explained then that it was "not obscene" and the president was only using the story to make a point.

"They were laughing. If it was obscene, the reaction of the audience would have been bad, they would be angry at him," Panelo said then.

The policy-making Philippine Commission on Women said then that "sexual molestation or abuse, including rape, are public crimes and a violation of human dignity."

"It is an abhorrent attack on a person’s self-worth and should never be used as subject matter to prove a point," the PCW also said. — Jonathan de Santos

MYSOGYNY PHILIPPINE COMMISSION ON WOMEN RAPE RAPE JOKES RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte rape 'jokes' bring laughter at PMA grad rites
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
The pardoning of offenses is a tradition at graduation rites of the PMA, but the rape jokes are a recent addition.
Headlines
Duterte asks Robredo: Why don’t you smile at me?
By Alexis Romero | 21 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday teased Vice President Leni Robredo during their first meeting since she was linked to an alleged...
Headlines
Palace explains tardiness: 'Sleepy' Duterte 'struggled to be awake' for PMA graduation
5 hours ago
Malacañang explains why the president was late for the PMA graduation rites, delaying the program for two hours.
Headlines
Alvarez willing to give way for Paolo Duterte's House speaker bid
9 hours ago
The Davao del Norte lawmaker said he would support the president's eldest son if he opts to run for speaker.
Headlines
‘Holy Spirit 100% in favor of drug war’
By Pia Lee-Brago | 21 hours ago
The Holy Spirit is “100 percent in favor” of the Philippines’ war on drugs, according to the country’s...
Headlines
Latest
2 hours ago
Court of Appeals' junior justice Inting appointed to SC
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Inting, who is 61 years old, takes the associate justice seat vacated when Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin was appointed to head...
Headlines
4 hours ago
DOJ junks murder rap vs cops linked to QC fiscal's slay
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
“Mere speculations and probabilities cannot substitute for proof required to establish the guilt of an accused beyond...
Headlines
6 hours ago
PDEA chief hopes Shanti Dope makes music 'aligned' with 'drug war'
By Rosette Adel | 6 hours ago
“If the music is happy, you will feel happy. If the music is a love song, you will feel in love…How will you...
Headlines
6 hours ago
Trash to be shipped back to Canada after fumigation
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 6 hours ago
All of the 69 remaining containers of garbage from Canada have arrived in Subic for fumigation before being shipped back to...
Headlines
8 hours ago
Lawmaker asks SC to curb EDSA bus ban
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
Salceda said the regulation affected mostly “poor people, if not, small time businessmen from the provinces carrying...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with