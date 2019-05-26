ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
The top graduating cadets of the Philippine Military Academy’s Mabalasik Class of 2019, led by Dionne Mae Apolog Umalla (front, left), pose for a photo during a presentation yesterday. Joining her are Jonathan Mendoza, Jahziel Tandoc, Daniel Heinz Lucas, Aldren Altamero, Richard Lonogan, Marnel Fundales, Glyn Elinor Marapao, Ruth Angelique Pasos and Daryl James Jalgalado Ligutan.
The STAR/Andy Zapata Jr.
261 PMA cadets graduate with Mabalasik Class of 2019
(Philstar.com) - May 26, 2019 - 12:15pm

MANILA, Philippines— President Rodrigo Duterte awarded Cadet 1st Class Dionne Mae Apolog Umalla of Alilem, Ilocos Sur, who was top of her class, her degree and awards on Sunday at the graduation of the "Mabalasik" Class of 2019 of the Philippine Military Academy.

Umalla was awarded first according to the military precedence list, which is based on cadets' scores.

The awarding of degrees is ongoing as of this post.

Only 261 of the original 263 members of Mabalasik (Mandirigma ng Bayan Lakas at Sarili Iaalay para sa Kapayapaan) class were allowed graduate on Sunday, according to the academy’s information officer chief.

Major Reynan Afan, chief of the PMA's Public Information Office, said two cadets were suspended from the graduating batch due to violations of the academy’s rules.

The decision to suspended the two violating cadets was issued Friday.

“Nabawas sila ng dalawa. As always our cadets are cadets until the very last day of graduation. Hangga’t ‘di sila nakakamayan ng presidente sila ay nasa ilalim ng mga batas ng Philippine Military Academy,” Afan said in a recorded interview on Sunday.

(They were lessened by two. always our cadets are cadets until the very last day of graduation.Until their hands aren’t shook by the president, they are under the rules of the Philippine Military Academy)

“Meron silang kailangan mga sundin na regulation. So, kung may mababawas or maba-violate mai-infringe na mga regulations, kailangan may mga karampatang responsibilidad din sila sa ating regulations. There is an academic board to decide on this matter,” he added

(They have regulations to follow. So, if they violate, infringe those regulations, they will be held responsible for those regulations. There is an academic board to decide on this matter)

President Rodrigo Duterte is the guest of honor and will deliver the keynote speech to the graduating cadets.

Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator-elect Christopher Go also attended the PMA class' graduation. —Rosette Adel

RELATED: Woman tops PMA 2019 Class Mabalasik

