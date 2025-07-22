Blackpink Jisoo's nephew to study in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Blackpink member Jisso's young nephew is set to study in the Philippines.

Ji-yoon, Jisoo's older sister, posted on Instagram a photo of her son Minsung at the airport on the way to the Philippines.

“Have a good time studying in the Philippines, Minsung," she captioned the post, with plane, heart sign and Philippine flag emojis.

Ji-yoon also posted a photo of Minsung hugging his father before entering the airport.

According to reports, Jisoo's sister is a former flight attendant and resigned from work after she gave birth to her two children.

She is now a lifestyle influencer.

Last March, Jisoo held her first solo fan meet in the Philippines. She, together with Lisa, Jennie and Rosé will have a concert at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan this November.

RELATED: Blackpink's Jisoo launches solo label for individual projects