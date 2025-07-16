Lee Jae Wook's September fan meeting ticket details out

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Lee Jae-wook is coming back to the Philippines for another fan meeting this September.

Jae-wook will visit the Newport Performing Arts Theater on September 20 for his "Pro'log' in Manila" Asia Fan Meeting Tour.

Ticket prices inclusive of ticketing charges are as follows: P3,200 (Bronze), P5,300 (Silver), P6,900 (Gold), P9,800 (VIP), and P11,800 (Diamond).

All ticket holders will get an exclusive photocard, take part in the hi-bye session, and join a 20-winner raffle for a signed solo 1x1 polaroid photo.

A separate raffle will be held for Gold and VIP ticket holders for a 20-person group photo with Jae-wook, which all Diamond ticket holders are entitled to.

Limited signed posters will be given out: 10 each to Bronze and Silver ticket holders, 20 each to Gold and VIP ticket holders, and 40 to Diamond ticket holders.

Winners for the signed photos and posters will be randomly selected and announced on or before August 1.

Ticket selling begins on July 26 at noon via the SM Tickets website and outlets.

Jae-wook debuted in the Hyun Bin and Park Shin-hye series "Memories of the Alhambra" and the Minho and Megan Fox action movie "The Battle of Jangsari."

He followed it up with "Search: WWW," "Extraordinary You," and "When The Weather Is Fine," which led to leading roles in "Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol" and "Alchemy of Souls."

The actor, who last visited the Philippines in 2023 for a fan meeting, most recently starred in the shows "The Impossible Heir" and "Dear Hongrang."

