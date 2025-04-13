^

Korean Wave

J-Hope sets party mood at Manila concert

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 13, 2025 | 11:48am
J-Hope sets party mood at Manila concert
BTS dancer J-Hope delights fans at the first day of the Manila leg of his 'Hope on the Stage' tour held in Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on April 12, 2025.
J-Hope via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — It’s one big party scene last night as BTS’ dancer J-Hope took the Mall of Asia Arena’s stage with his distinct music complemented by multiple stage lifts and laser lights. 

J-Hope started the Asia leg of his ongoing “Hope on the Stage Tour” in Manila last night to a crowd that filled the Arena to the rafters. 

Armys, or the fans of his beloved K-pop group BTS, and his very own loyal fans, trooped with their lightsticks that all went aglow in shades of white, red, green and purple in particular key moments of the two-hour show that promptly ended at 9 p.m.

J-Hope’s undeniable dancer inclination was on display as he danced to his own music, including his fresh releases, “Sweet Dreams” and “Mona Lisa,” which were both released last March. 

He also delighted fans when he danced to the popular tune of “Chicken Noodle Soup.” 

Armys shouted the loudest when they heard the first few notes of “Mic Drop,” one of the many hits of BTS. The band is scheduled to be reunited this year after all members had finished their mandatory military enlistment. 

He also shared the stage with his dancer friends, giving each of them the spotlight during the encore part of the show. 

The lyrics to “Neuron” were flashed on the middle LED screen as J-Hope and his Neuron dance crew danced the night away, and as the BTS dancer ended the fun party night in a high note. 

J-Hope will reclaim the Mall of Asia Arena stage tonight for the second night of the Manila leg of "Hope on the Stage" tour. 

RELATED: BTS' J-Hope dances 'Sweet Dreams' with Jin, other Korean stars

BTS

J-HOPE

K-POP
