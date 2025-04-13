J-Hope sets party mood at Manila concert

BTS dancer J-Hope delights fans at the first day of the Manila leg of his 'Hope on the Stage' tour held in Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on April 12, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — It’s one big party scene last night as BTS’ dancer J-Hope took the Mall of Asia Arena’s stage with his distinct music complemented by multiple stage lifts and laser lights.

J-Hope started the Asia leg of his ongoing “Hope on the Stage Tour” in Manila last night to a crowd that filled the Arena to the rafters.

Armys, or the fans of his beloved K-pop group BTS, and his very own loyal fans, trooped with their lightsticks that all went aglow in shades of white, red, green and purple in particular key moments of the two-hour show that promptly ended at 9 p.m.

J-Hope’s undeniable dancer inclination was on display as he danced to his own music, including his fresh releases, “Sweet Dreams” and “Mona Lisa,” which were both released last March.

He also delighted fans when he danced to the popular tune of “Chicken Noodle Soup.”

Armys shouted the loudest when they heard the first few notes of “Mic Drop,” one of the many hits of BTS. The band is scheduled to be reunited this year after all members had finished their mandatory military enlistment.

He also shared the stage with his dancer friends, giving each of them the spotlight during the encore part of the show.

The lyrics to “Neuron” were flashed on the middle LED screen as J-Hope and his Neuron dance crew danced the night away, and as the BTS dancer ended the fun party night in a high note.

J-Hope will reclaim the Mall of Asia Arena stage tonight for the second night of the Manila leg of "Hope on the Stage" tour.

Some snaps from the Manila leg of #jhope_TOUR pic.twitter.com/rl0x7LlR6o — Kat Llemit (@celluloidsurfer) April 12, 2025

ARMYs chant the names of BTS as J-Hope starts singing and dancing to Mic Drop. #jhope_TOUR #jhopeAtMOAArena #JHOPE pic.twitter.com/kn74qAEpzk — Kat Llemit (@celluloidsurfer) April 12, 2025

#JHope ends the night with his song Neuron, giving tribute to his early years as a dancer. pic.twitter.com/FSfbWrRuuG — Kat Llemit (@celluloidsurfer) April 13, 2025

#JHope calling it a night for the Manila leg of his #HOPE_ON_THE_STAGE_TOUR pic.twitter.com/FmougpV705 — Kat Llemit (@celluloidsurfer) April 12, 2025

