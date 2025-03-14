Prada terminates contract with Kim Soo Hyun â€” reportsÂ 

^

Prada terminates contract with Kim Soo Hyun — reports 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 14, 2025 | 8:23pm
Korean star Kim Soo-hyun
Trigger warning: Mention of suicide

MANILA, Philippines — Italian luxury brand Prada has reportedly terminated its contract just months after tapping Korean star Kim Soo-hyun, who is currently in the center of the controversy involving him and the late Korean actress Kim Sae-ron. 

Reports on Friday evening said Prada had issued a statement informing the end of its contract with the “Queen of Tears” star. Soo-hyun was unveiled as its endorser last December. 

“In consideration of the gravity of the issue, we have mutually agreed to terminate our contract with actor Kim Soo Hyun,” Prada said in a statement, as reported on Korean entertainment site Soompi. 

“This decision was made at the headquarters level, and as of now, we can confirm that the contract has been terminated,” it added. 

Earlier today, the actor’s agency released a statement about the dating rumors between its two talents. Sae-ron was previously signed with Gold Medalist, which was co-founded by Soo-hyun. 

Today’s statement said that Sae-ron and Soo-hyun dated from the summer of 2019 to the fall of 2020, putting the former child actress at the legal age of 19. The agency had denied dating rumors between the two in March last year and earlier this week when the YouTube channel, HoverLab, said that they were in a relationship for six years when Sae-ron was still a minor. The channel said it had evidence provided by the late actress’ family. 

Korean media reports said some brands have started pulling out ads featuring the actor.

The English-language Korea JoongAng Daily reported that several Korean brands have deleted ads featuring the actor. Popular bakery chain Tous les Jours, which has a presence in the Philippines, has deleted ads of the actor on its social media pages. Athleisure group K2 similarly removed ads featuring the actor from its web site and Instagram page. 

Sae-ron was found dead last February 16. She was 24. Her death was ruled as suicide. 

---

If you or someone you know needs assistance, contact the National Center for Mental Health Crisis Hotline at +63 917 899 8727 and 7989 8727.

