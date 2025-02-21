Lee Min Ho denies dating 2NE1â€™s Park Bom

Lee Min Ho denies dating 2NE1’s Park Bom

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Lee Min Ho denied dating Korean singer and 2NE1 member Park Bom, reports said.

Entertainment outlets, both in Korea and Asia, reported about the actor speaking up on dating rumors after his agency released a statement.

The Korea Times quoted a report by Hankook Ilbo where the outlet got a statement from Min-ho’s agency MYM Entertainment.

“Lee Min-ho has no personal connection with Park Bom, so the rumors are groundless,” the agency told Hankook Ilbo.

The rumors began after Park Bom shared a photo of Min-ho last September and referred to him as “my husband.”

Reports said that Park Bom again drew attention after the singer posted about Min-ho in her secondary accounts on February 13 and 15, again referring to the actor as her husband. The posts are now deleted.

The reports said that the singer wrote, “I posted it because it’s true. Thank you for your interest, and I’ll continue to do my best with 2NE1.”

Park Bom’s agency, meanwhile, said that the singer became a fan of the actor after watching his 2013 drama “The Heirs.”