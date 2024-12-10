^

Korean Wave

Kim Ji Soo joins Bicol relief operations

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 10, 2024 | 8:46am
Kim Ji Soo joins Bicol relief operations
Korean drama actor Kim Ji Soo in Albay
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Korean drama actor Kim Ji Soo joined the relief operations in Barangay San Roque, Tabaco City, Albay recently. 

The event, organized by Ako Bicol Party List, aimed to bring much-needed aid to senior citizens and families affected by recent typhoons that struck the Bicol Region.  

Kim Ji Soo, who was in Albay for a benefit concert to support typhoon victims, personally distributed relief packs to residents alongside Rep. Jil Bongalon. The Korean star's presence brought joy and hope to the community, showcasing his commitment to helping those in need.  

Co expressed gratitude for Kim Ji Soo's generosity and dedication to humanitarian causes. 

“We deeply thank Kim Ji Soo for his support and kindness. Napakalaking bagay po na may mga taong tulad niya na handang tumulong sa ating mga kababayan sa oras ng pangangailangan," Co said. "His involvement shows that kindness knows no boundaries, and we're grateful for his efforts to uplift the spirits of our fellow Bicolanos."

The relief operations in Barangay San Roque are part of the ongoing efforts to support communities in Albay as they recover from the devastation caused by consecutive typhoons. 

Known for his roles in popular Korean dramas, Kim Ji Soo said he was honored to be part of the relief effort. 

The benefit concert featuring Kim Ji Soo and other musical artists took place last December 6, with proceeds going directly to typhoon relief and rehabilitation efforts in Albay. The concert underscores the strong spirit of bayanihan and the global support extended to the Filipino people in times of crisis.

KIM JI SOO
Philstar
Recommended
