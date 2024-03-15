Record label announces auditions for aspiring K-pop idols

Filipina teen Gehlee Dangca (left) joins the eight-member K-pop group Unis, together with another Filipina teen, Elisia Parmisano (right), after the finale episode of the K-pop survival show 'Universe Ticket.'

MANILA, Philippines — Universal Records is holding auditions for teenage boys and girls aspiring to become K-pop idols.

Individuals between 15 and 19 years old and with prior experience in dancing and singing — including lessons, performances and contest participations — are invited to audition.

Apart from a prepared English and Korean song and dance performance and birth certificate or valid ID, the label said auditionees are asked to bring their A-Game and their "killer stage presence."

The Manila auditions will take place on the 10th floor of Quezon City's Universal Tower 1487 along Quezon Avenue on March 16 and 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The record label also shared the story of Gehlee Dangca, who previously went through Universal Records' audition process.

Gehlee went through transformative training on her way to triumph on the Korean reality show "Universe Ticket" and is now a member of the Korean girl group Unis. The girl group is set to debut on March 27 and hold their first fan sign tour in Manila and Cebu in May.

"To all the dreamers and performers out there, it is really your time to shine!" the label said.

