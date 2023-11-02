Jungkook's 'Seven' now fastest song to reach billion Spotify streams

MANILA, Philippines — The song "Seven" by BTS member Jungkook, featuring rapper Latto, has become the fastest song to reach a billion streams on Spotify, the streaming platform confirmed.

It took "Seven" only 108 days to reach the billion mark, beating the 112-day record by Miley Cyrus' "Flowers," which was also released this year. This makes Jungkook's latest song a welcome addition to Spotify's exclusive Billions Club playlist.

Artists whose songs are included in the exclusive list are Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, One Direction, Olivia Rodrigo, ABBA, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Lisa from Blackpink and BTS.

For comparison, BTS' songs "Dynamite" and "Butter" took 333 and 509 days, respectively, to hit the billion mark.

On October 30, Jung Kook's "Seven (feat. Latto)" became the fastest song to reach 1 Billion streams in Spotify history. pic.twitter.com/F0FgNPc1zr — Spotify (@Spotify) October 30, 2023

Upon the song's release last July 14, Jungkook became the first K-pop soloist to debut at the top of Spotify's Daily Top Song Global chart. "Seven" garnered 15,995,378 streams, a couple hundred thousand shy of the male artist record held by another Billions Club member Harry Styles with "As It Was."

"Seven" previously debuted atop the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Hot 100 — a first for a BTS member as a soloist and for Latto herself — and debuted at No. 2 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, the highest debut for a Korean soloist.

The track will appear on Jungkook's upcoming debut album "Golden" when it releases on November 3, alongside 10 other songs, including the singles "3D," featuring Jack Harlow, and "Standing Next to You."

Jungkook will perform several of his songs off "Golden" on the November 8 episode of "The Today Show" as part of its Citi Concert Series.

