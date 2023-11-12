^

Korean Wave

King of fan service: Lee Junho sings Magnus Haven's 'Imahe' at Manila fanmeet

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 12, 2023 | 11:04am
Korean Lee Junho at his "Junho The Moment" fanmeet on Nov. 11, 2023 in Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit

MANILA, Philippines — "King The Land" star Lee Junho showed why he is on top of his game as he mounted both a mini-concert and fanmeet at last night's "Junho The Moment" in SM Mall of Asia Arena. 

The K-pop star delighted his fans who had their money's worth as the 2PM member and popular drama actor sang, danced, reenacted and generously gave trivia about his travel preferences. 

"Na-miss ko kayo," exclaimed the star, a first of the couple of times he tried to say Tagalog words to his majority Filipino fans. 

His fanmeet was divided into three parts, with production numbers in between. 

The first part was the requisite question and answer portion. Philippine-based Korean host Sam Oh showed why she is undoubtedly the perfect host for Korean fanmeets as she managed to engaged both Junho and the fans during the portion where Junho was asked about his travel preferences, his cleaning habits, and even his love for cats. 

It also featured a part where Sam asked for the behind-the-scenes, and even reenactment of popular scenes, from his two notable dramas, "Red Sleeve" and "King The Land." 

Junho even reenacted one of his famous lines in "Red Sleeve" in Filipino. 

The second part was the most-awaited portion where several lucky fans will be able to get up close and personal with the Korean star. 

The lucky fans were able to hug and even get selfies with Junho. 

One fan was generously rewarded by the Korean star after she treated her mom to a ticket to the concert. The mother, daughter and Junho all took selfies with each other. Another fan has a video for keeps as she was granted a birthday greeting for her 80-year-old mother from Junho. 

Before Sam left Junho so he could perform more, the Korean star delighted the fans by singing not just once, but twice, Magnus Haven's anthemic "Imahe."

The third part featured more of the star's songs where he sang and dance some of his songs, including "Nothing But You" and "Can I." 

Before the night ended, Junho gave several parting gifts to his fans. He gamely recorded a "wake up call" with his soothing voice for his fans to remember him by, he took off his jacket and letting them see his ripped biceps, and he went around the VIP section to greet them. 

"Junho The Moment" is presented by LiveNation. 

K-POP

KOREAN STARS
