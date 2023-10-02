^

Korean Wave

EXO's Chanyeol recalls time in the Philippines, plays sipa at fun meet

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 2, 2023 | 4:29pm
EXO's Chanyeol recalls time in the Philippines, plays sipa at fun meet
K-pop star and EXO member Chanyeol at the press conference in Sofitel for his fun meet on the same day in Philippine International Convention Center on October 1, 2023.
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop star Chanyeol made fans happy when he shared at yesterday's fun meet that he would love to spend time in the Philippines.

He also delighted them when he tried to say a Filipino tongue twister and played the street game sipa. 

The EXO member faced the media and select fans yesterday a few hours before his fun meet in Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City. 

Chanyeol was named the first male ambassador of beauty brand Ever Bilena. 

He was asked if he considered staying in the Philippines. 

"Every day," he answered. "I think I've already mentioned this before, even before this interview. My first foreign country to visit was the Philippines."

Chanyeol added that he had fond memories of the country. 

"When I was in middle school during our vacation, I came to the Philippines for a short-term study program for English, and so, I have a lot of memories here and it really makes me comfortable whenever I come here to the Philippines," the K-pop star said. 

At his fun meet by his endorsement Ever Bilena hosted by actress and K-pop fan Denise Laurel, Chanyeol gamely played sipa and tried his best to utter a Filipino tongue twister. 

He also sang and played the guitar for his rendition of Yeng Constantino's hit song "Hawak Kamay." 

RELATED: EXO-SC wraps Back to Back tour with electric Manila show

vuukle comment

EXO

K-POP

K-POP IDOL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Extraordinary Attorney Woo,' 'Reborn Rich' nominated at 2023 International Emmys
3 days ago

'Extraordinary Attorney Woo,' 'Reborn Rich' nominated at 2023 International Emmys

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
"Extraordinary Attorney Woo" and "Reborn Rich" are the two sole Korean shows nominated at the 2023 International Emmy Aw...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Sandara Park asks ABS-CBN: 'Bakit wala picture ko sa wall?'
7 days ago

Sandara Park asks ABS-CBN: 'Bakit wala picture ko sa wall?'

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
K-pop star Sandara Park visited noontime show "It's Showtime" to perform her hit songs "Festival" and 2NE1's "I Am The B...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BamBam performs Lola Amour's 'Raining in Manila' in Manila concert
8 days ago

BamBam performs Lola Amour's 'Raining in Manila' in Manila concert

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 days ago
After teasing earlier this week, GOT7's BamBam finally unveiled his take on Lola Amour's hit song "Raining in Manila" at his...
Korean Wave
fbtw
K-pop fans accuse luxury brands of 'K-washing,' demand fulfilling sustainability promises
9 days ago

K-pop fans accuse luxury brands of 'K-washing,' demand fulfilling sustainability promises

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
The digital climate initiative Kpop4Planet launched the "Unboxed: High Fashion, High Carbon" campaign, which accuses French...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' SUGA begins mandatory alternative service &mdash; HYBE
9 days ago

BTS' SUGA begins mandatory alternative service — HYBE

By Agence France-Presse | 9 days ago
BTS' SUGA started his mandatory alternative service after being declared unfit for the regular military draft due to health...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with