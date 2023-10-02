EXO's Chanyeol recalls time in the Philippines, plays sipa at fun meet

K-pop star and EXO member Chanyeol at the press conference in Sofitel for his fun meet on the same day in Philippine International Convention Center on October 1, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop star Chanyeol made fans happy when he shared at yesterday's fun meet that he would love to spend time in the Philippines.

He also delighted them when he tried to say a Filipino tongue twister and played the street game sipa.

The EXO member faced the media and select fans yesterday a few hours before his fun meet in Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

Chanyeol was named the first male ambassador of beauty brand Ever Bilena.

He was asked if he considered staying in the Philippines.

"Every day," he answered. "I think I've already mentioned this before, even before this interview. My first foreign country to visit was the Philippines."

Chanyeol added that he had fond memories of the country.

"When I was in middle school during our vacation, I came to the Philippines for a short-term study program for English, and so, I have a lot of memories here and it really makes me comfortable whenever I come here to the Philippines," the K-pop star said.

At his fun meet by his endorsement Ever Bilena hosted by actress and K-pop fan Denise Laurel, Chanyeol gamely played sipa and tried his best to utter a Filipino tongue twister.

He also sang and played the guitar for his rendition of Yeng Constantino's hit song "Hawak Kamay."

