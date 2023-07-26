^

Andrea Brillantes thanks Sabrina Carpenter mid-concert for guiding her through Ricci Rivero split

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 26, 2023 | 2:09pm
Andrea Brillantes thanks Sabrina Carpenter mid-concert for guiding her through Ricci Rivero split
Composite image of Sabrina Carpenter and Andrea Brillantes with Ricci Rivero
STAR / file, Andrea Brillantes via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Young actress Andrea Brillantes was once again under a literal spotlight at a concert, this time for American singer-actress Sabrina Carpenter.

Sabrina was at Quezon City's New Frontier Theater for her "Emails I Can't Send" tour when Andrea, standing near the stage, caught her attention.

The singer wondered why Andrea was feeling mad and extended a microphone to the actress.

Andrea said the crowd behind her likely knows why she felt anger — just two months ago she called it quits with basketball player Ricci Rivero after being together for over a year .

"There's a lot of people [saying things that] kind of ruined my reputation in a way, even though they’re not true," Andrea shakingly said, calling herself a victim and had Sabrina's songs to speak on her behalf. "I love your songs so much."

Sabrina initially thought Andrea was referring to haters, but the crowd let her know it stemmed from an individual, "Oh it's a guy? No sh*t it's always a guy... I'm kidding."

The singer was even surprised to know that her audience knew who Andrea was referring to, given that her relationship with Ricci was highly publicized.

"Is he here?" Sabrina asked, to which everyone in unison responded in the negative. "Well he doesn't have taste."

It can be recalled that last March during BLACKPINK's concert at the Philippine Arena, Andrea caught the Kpop girl group's attention with her placard asking Ricci to be her date to the Star Magical Prom.

Ricci confirmed last month in an interview that he and Andrea broke up in May, clarifying that beauty queen-turned-politician Leren Bautista was not a reason for the split and that he did not use Andrea for personal gain.

In a separate interview, Andrea claimed to have spent over P1 million in gifts for Ricci but said does not regret their relationship despite claims that the athlete had indeed cheated on her.

