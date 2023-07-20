Their glory: Song Hye Kyo wins Daesang, Lim Ji Yeon is Best Supporting Actress at Blue Dragon Series Awards

"The Glory" stars (from left) Lim Ji-yeon and Song Hye-kyo took home Best Supporting Actress and Daesang (Grand Prize), respectively, at the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards held on July 19, 2023, in Incheon’s Paradise City in South Korea.

MANILA, Philippines — "The Glory" stars Song Hye-kyo and Lim Ji-yeon were big winners at yesterday's 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards as they took home the top prizes at the awards ceremony for streaming shows.

Hye-kyo, an original Hallyu star who has cemented her place in South Korea's entertainment industry for more than two decades, expressed her pleasure at breathing life to Moon Dong-eun, the avenging woman whom the series' title refers to.

She is the first-ever Daesang award recipient at the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards. The award is a new category this year, along with OST Popularity Award, and Why Not Award. The latter is given to those who have "inspiring unique or challenging ideas."

She thanked the series' writer, Kim Eun-sook, for entrusting her the role of the former high school bullying victim who takes on her revenge to her tormentors years later.

“I love you so much. You always gave me strength. I cherish that. I don’t think there will be an opportunity like this again. For the first time, I want to praise myself and say, ‘Good job, Hye Kyo,'” said the actress.

Her onscreen rival and tormentor, Lim Ji-yeon, was also feted as Best Supporting Actress. Ji-yeon is also a seasoned actress who has been starring in other dramas but gained worldwide acclaim for her portrayal of Park Yeon-jin, the lead villain in "The Glory."

After thanking the writer, staff and crew, Ji-yeon concluded her speech with a note to herself.

“I will always stand my ground and be an actress who acts passionately, just as I always have been," she said.

"Big Bet" won two major awards: Best Drama and Best Supporting Actor for Lee Dong-hwi.

The drama is about a Korean casino mogul in the Philippines who gets entangled in a murder case.

Other winners include Suzy Bae as Best Actress for "Anna" and Ha Jung-woo as Best Actor for "Narco-Saints."

The Best Rookie Actor and Actress awards were given to Park Ji-hoon (“Weak Hero Class 1”) and Shin Ye-eun (“Revenge of Others”), respectively.

The Blue Dragon Series Awards was introduced last year by news outlet Sports Chosun to honor the best shows produced by streaming platforms.

RELATED: Park Eun Bin, Song Hye Kyo, 'The Glory' win at Baeksang Arts Awards 2023