Kim Bum to meet Manila, Cebu fans in September

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of Kim Bum can see him for two nights in the Philippines as the Korean star will be visiting Manila and Cebu as part of his "Between U and Me" Asia Fan Meeting Tour in September.

His agency, King Kong by Starship, announced the dates for his Asia fan meeting tour on Friday, July 7.

The tour stars on August 25 in Tokyo, Japan. Kim Bum will then go to Jakarta (September 3), Bangkok (September 16) before heading to Manila (September 22) and then Cebu (September 23). His tour will end on October 9 in Seoul, South Korea.



The agency has yet to announce ticketing details of Kim Bum's upcoming Asia fan meeting tour.

Kim Bum rose to fame in the 2009 drama "Boys Over Flowers." His most recent dramas include "Ghost Doctor," and the series "The Nine Tailed Fox" and its prequel "Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938."

