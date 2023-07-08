^

Korean Wave

Kim Bum to meet Manila, Cebu fans in September

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 8, 2023 | 9:07am
Kim Bum to meet Manila, Cebu fans in September
Korean star Kim Bum
King Kong by Starship via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of Kim Bum can see him for two nights in the Philippines as the Korean star will be visiting Manila and Cebu as part of his "Between U and Me" Asia Fan Meeting Tour in September. 

His agency, King Kong by Starship, announced the dates for his Asia fan meeting tour on Friday, July 7. 

The tour stars on August 25 in Tokyo, Japan. Kim Bum will then go to Jakarta (September 3), Bangkok (September 16) before heading to Manila (September 22) and then Cebu (September 23). His tour will end on October 9 in Seoul, South Korea. 
 
The agency has yet to announce ticketing details of Kim Bum's upcoming Asia fan meeting tour. 

Kim Bum rose to fame in the 2009 drama "Boys Over Flowers." His most recent dramas include "Ghost Doctor," and the series "The Nine Tailed Fox" and its prequel "Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938." 

RELATED: Kim So Yeon joins Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum in 'Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938'

KIM BUM

KOREAN STARS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'King the Land' stars YoonA, Junho deny dating rumors
4 days ago

'King the Land' stars YoonA, Junho deny dating rumors

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
The report that co-stars YoonA and Junho are dating has reached their respective agencies, and both SM Entertainment and JYP...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Sandara Park joins Lapillus, Kep1er at 'The Super Stage by K-pop in Manila'
6 days ago

Sandara Park joins Lapillus, Kep1er at 'The Super Stage by K-pop in Manila'

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Sandara Park's appearance will come a month after the release of her self-titled EP, and she will likely be performing some...
Korean Wave
fbtw
IU, Park Seo Joon football starrer 'Dream' to stream on Netflix
7 days ago

IU, Park Seo Joon football starrer 'Dream' to stream on Netflix

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
Fans of IU and Park Seo-joon can pinch themselves and confirm that they are not dreaming after Netflix Philippines announced...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Park Eun Bin still enjoying Baeksang Arts Awards Grand Prize win before setting new goals
10 days ago

Park Eun Bin still enjoying Baeksang Arts Awards Grand Prize win before setting new goals

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
Korean actress Park Eun Bin is a Baeksang Arts Awards Grand Prize winner at just 30 years old, and she is still enjoying every...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Bongga!': After Cebu, Park Eun Bin wants to visit Boracay
10 days ago

'Bongga!': After Cebu, Park Eun Bin wants to visit Boracay

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
Korean actress and "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" star Park Eun Bin has a special connection to the Philippines and her Filipino...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with