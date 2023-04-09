Kim So Yeon joins Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum in 'Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938'

MANILA, Philippines — The second season to the 2020 series "Tale of the Nine Tailed" gets a star-studded cast with the reunion of lead stars Lee Dong-wook and Kim Bum and the casting of "The Penthouse" star Kim So-yeon.

In the newly released poster and trailer, Dong-wook and Kim Bum reprise their roles as Lee Yeon and Lee Rang, respectively, the mystical gumiho (nine-tailed fox) brothers who had a love-hate relationship in the first season.

What's surprising is the 1930s setting for the sequel where Lee Yeon finds himself dragged back in time facing his younger brother and So-yeon's Ryu Hong-joo, a mysterious woman from his past.

Returning and main cast of the upcoming drama also include Chun Moo-young (Ryu Kyung-soo), Koo Shin-joo (Hwang Hee), and Seonwoo Eun-ho (Kim Yong Ji).

Check out trailer of "Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938." — Video from tvN Drama YouTube channel

WATCH: Lee Dong-wook, Kim Bum return as gumihos in "Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938"

