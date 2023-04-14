BTS releasing new song for upcoming animated series 'Bastion'

(L-R) Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V of BTS perform onstage during the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop group BTS is appearing on the original soundtrack of an upcoming Korean animated series "Bastions" alongside other Korean artists.

BTS is singing the 3D-animated series' theme song, which was previewed in a teaser video of the main characters — rookie superheroes fighting environmental pollution.

All members of BTS will feature in the new song as it was recorded before the group's eldest member Jin enlisted in Korea's mandatory military service.

This means the still-untitled song will be BTS' first full release as a group since it released the anthology album "Proof" last June 2022.

"BTS is expected to provide an overwhelming sense of immersion to the emotions and action scenes of the series by singing the theme song in perfect harmony," the show's production company Thymos Media said in a statement.

Also on the "Bastions" soundtrack are Brave Girls, LE SSERAFIM, Heize, AleXa, Seo J, Kang Min-seo, and P. Cassady.

"Bastions" premieres on SBS this May 14.