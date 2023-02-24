No joke: 'Running Man' finally sets Manila fan meeting date

The cast of "Running Man" greets their Filipino fans ahead of their schedule fan meeting in April.

MANILA, Philippines — It's not an April Fool's day joke. The cast of the original and well-loved Korean variety show "Running Man" is finally setting foot in the Philippines after almost three years of delay.

Pulp Live World announced on Twitter that the cast is headed to Philippine shores on April 1 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"We know you’ve been anticipating this announcement, and there’s no need to wait anymore! It’s finally happening and we can’t hold our excitement any longer!" Pulp Live World tweeted, with the date and venue.

It reminded ticketholders to the delayed 2020 show should keep their tickets for the upcoming show. Those who have not yet bought tickets, tickets will be available starting March 5 via SM Tickets.

We know you’ve been anticipating this announcement, and there’s no need to wait anymore! It’s finally happening and we can’t hold our excitement any longer! #RUNNINGMANinManila A Decade of Laughter will happen this April 1, 2023 at the @MOAArena. pic.twitter.com/t5fNNYYTQs — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) February 23, 2023

"We know you've been waiting for us for such a long time, and we would like to sincerely thank everyone!" original host Yu Jaeseok said in a video greeting uploaded on Pulp Live World's YouTube channel.

He was joined by his co-hosts Haha, Kim Jongkook, Yang Se-chan Jee Seok-jin, Jeon So-min and Song Ji-hyo.

"Running Man" was supposed to hold its first fan meeting in February 2020 but it was canceled due to the pandemic. — Video from Pulp Live World YouTube channel

RELATED: Running Man Philippines is off to a good start