WATCH: Jang Nara, Jang Hyuk reunite anew for spy family drama

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 23, 2023 | 9:49am
Jang Nara and Jang Hyuk reunite for the fourth time in tVN's upcoming series "Family."
Screengrab from TVN series poster

MANILA, Philippines — Jang Hyuk and Jang Nara are undeniably among Korea's most favorite pairs as the actors are set to star in their fourth drama as lead couple in "Family." 

Their reunion series in nine years is touted to be a spy drama where the husband is an undercover agent while the wife's lovable and cheerful nature is only skin deep. 

In the drama's brief, Jang Hyuk plays the character of Kwon Do-hoon, an NIS black agent who disguises himself as a trading company employee. Jang Nara is his wife, Kang Yu Ra, is described as a "housekeeping expert" who "hides a secret" behind a cheerful personality. 

Jang Nara and Jang Hyuk were last seen in the 2014 MBC TV movie "Old Goodbye." 

They first worked together in the 2002 series "The Success Story of a Bright Girl." In 2014, they starred in "You Are My Destiny," the successful adaptation of Taiwan's 2008 drama "Fated To Love You," starring Ethan Ruan and Joe Chen. 

"Family" is scheduled to premiere on tVN on April 17. — Video from tVN drama YouTube channel 

WATCH: Jang Hyuk, Jang Nara keep secrets from each other in 'Family'

JANG HYUK

JANG NA-RA

K-DRAMA

KOREAN DRAMA
