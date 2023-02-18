Park Min Young summoned as witness in ex-boyfriend's embezzlement case

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actress Park Min-young was called in as a witness by prosecutors earlier this week in connection to the alleged crimes committed by her ex-boyfriend Kang Jong-hyun, who was arrested earlier this month for stock manipulation, fraud and embezzlement.

Jong-hyun's alleged crimes involve one of South Korea's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Bithumb. Min-young has denied any involvement.

Several reports said prosecutors discovered Min-young's name on a list of bank accounts that contained Bithumb's convertible bond transactions, leading to speculation that the "Healer" actress may have profited from the transactions.

As a result, rumors spread that Min-young was banned from leaving South Korea — as Jong-hyun was given his arrest — while the investigation was ongoing; her agency Hook Entertainment later dismissed such rumors.

"Park Min-young diligently completed the prosecution summons for investigation as a witness, and we confirm that she is not currently banned from leaving the country," the agency said in a statement.

Apart from "Healer," Min-young is best known for other series such as "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?," "Her Private Life," "When the Weather is Fine," and most recently 2022's "Forecasting Love and Weather" and "Love in Contract."

