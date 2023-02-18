^

Korean Wave

Park Min Young summoned as witness in ex-boyfriend's embezzlement case

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 18, 2023 | 9:24am
Park Min Young summoned as witness in ex-boyfriend's embezzlement case
Park Min-young in "Forecasting Love and Weather"
Netflix / Released

MANILA, Philippines —  Korean actress Park Min-young was called in as a witness by prosecutors earlier this week in connection to the alleged crimes committed by her ex-boyfriend Kang Jong-hyun, who was arrested earlier this month for stock manipulation, fraud and embezzlement.

Jong-hyun's alleged crimes involve one of South Korea's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Bithumb. Min-young has denied any involvement.

Several reports said prosecutors discovered Min-young's name on a list of bank accounts that contained Bithumb's convertible bond transactions, leading to speculation that the "Healer" actress may have profited from the transactions.

As a result, rumors spread that Min-young was banned from leaving South Korea — as Jong-hyun was given his arrest — while the investigation was ongoing; her agency Hook Entertainment later dismissed such rumors.

"Park Min-young diligently completed the prosecution summons for investigation as a witness, and we confirm that she is not currently banned from leaving the country," the agency said in a statement.

Apart from "Healer," Min-young is best known for other series such as "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?," "Her Private Life," "When the Weather is Fine," and most recently 2022's "Forecasting Love and Weather" and "Love in Contract."

RELATED: Song Hye Kyo breaks silence about nudity in 'The Glory'

PARK MIN YOUNG
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
BTS gets Lego treatment in new toy set
18 hours ago

BTS gets Lego treatment in new toy set

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
Popular K-pop group BTS are the latest artists to have their own Lego set following the latest release of the famous toy brick...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'We sincerely apologize': Momoland announces disbandment
2 days ago

'We sincerely apologize': Momoland announces disbandment

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
K-pop all-girl group Momoland announced that they are now disbanded. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
Binge-watch all episodes of Viu Original series 'K-Love' for free!
Sponsored
3 days ago

Binge-watch all episodes of Viu Original series 'K-Love' for free!

3 days ago
Starring sought-after actors—Iza Calzado, Isabelle Daza, Sue Ramirez, Gabby Padilla and Jake Cuenca—K-Love is...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Twice Japanese sub-unit Misamo to debut this July
7 days ago

Twice Japanese sub-unit Misamo to debut this July

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
The Japanese members of Twice — Mina, Sana and Momo — will debut as the K-pop girl group's first sub-unit...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS agency Hybe becomes top shareholder of rival SM Entertainment
8 days ago

BTS agency Hybe becomes top shareholder of rival SM Entertainment

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
K-pop agency Hybe became the top shareholder of their rival SM Entertainment today after signing a deal with its founder Lee...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Welcome to my hell': Song Hye Kyo deserves Best Actress nod as 'The Glory Part 2' teaser drops
9 days ago

'Welcome to my hell': Song Hye Kyo deserves Best Actress nod as 'The Glory Part 2' teaser drops

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 9 days ago
Viewers also look forward to more of Song Hye-kyo, as she received praise for leading the series with her stellar acting....
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with