Song Hye Kyo breaks silence about nudity in 'The Glory'

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actress Song Hye Kyo has responded to viewers of her latest Netflix series "The Glory" who pointed out that she has started to look older.

Hye Kyo graced the February 2023 cover of Elle Korea, and in an interview with the magazine, she touched on public comments that say she looks "much older all of a sudden" in "The Glory."

The 41-year-old said her character Moon Dong Eun has led a difficult life, and for her, it doesn't make sense if she appears as if she has received a lot of care and treatment.

"People say that Song Hye Kyo has also suddenly aged a lot, but that is because I, too, of course, I have gotten old," Hye Kyo admitted.

In the same interview, Hye Kyo was asked if she had not considered having a double for a nude scene in the show.

"I was surprised when the writer said he wanted me to do the nudity scene myself, and I said I would do it right away," Hye Kyo answered. "It's a really important scene. It's not even a sexual scene; it's a scene that visually shows why Dong-eun is doing this, so I think I would have been uncomfortable all the time if I had used a substitute."

Brand value rankings released by the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation showed that Hye Kyo was the top Korean actor, beating her ex-husband and "Descendants of the Sun" co-star Song Joong Ki who settled for the second spot.

The second part of "The Glory" will drop on Netflix worldwide this March 10, 2023

