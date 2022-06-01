^

'We will be the first to officially inform you': Son Ye Jin is not pregnant

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 1, 2022 | 12:16pm
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin as seen in a Netflix-released photo in 2020.
The STAR, file via Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — MSTeam Entertainment denied rumors that K-drama star Son Ye Jin is pregnant. 

In a statement released on Monday, Son's talent agency said they will inform the public if the actress is pregnant. 

"[The pregnancy] rumors are absolutely not true," MSTeam said.

"If there is good news, we will be the first to officially inform you," it added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

MSTeam statement came after Son posted a photo in her Instagram account wearing a loose dress. Fans of the actress believed that Son is pregnant. 

Son and husband Hyun Bin had just returned to South Korea from their US honeymoon after getting married last March.

RELATEDSon Ye Jin admits Hyun Bin her first love

