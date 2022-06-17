Girls' Generation set to make a comeback in July for a variety show

MANILA, Philippines — South Korea's popular all-female group Girls' Generation is back as JTBC Entertainment released a teaser that they are part of the variety show titled “So Shi Tam Tam.”

In their official YouTube page, JTBC Entertainment said the show will be on air during summer time in Korea.

The broadcast date of the show will be on July 5.

Girls' Generation is one of South Korea's best-selling acts and often dubbed as the nation's girl group.

The variety show marked their comeback ahead of their scheduled August comeback and 15th anniversary. — Video from JTBC Entertainment YouTube channel

RELATED: Girls' Generation makes a group comeback, releases new album