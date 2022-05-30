Sharon Cuneta turns emotional while watching K-pop idols in Manila

Sharon Cuneta watching the 'Begin Again' concert on May 29, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta turned emotional after watching her favorite Kpop idols perform in Manila on Sunday.

Her daughter Frankie Pangilinan took to Twitter, posting a photo of a teary-eyed Sharon holding a SHINee light-stick and doing a heart pose during the "Begin Again: K-POp Edition" concert in Araneta Coliseum.

"Kim Kibum kaw lang ang nagpapaiyak ng mama ko na ganto," Frankie said, referring to SHINee member Key.

Sharon also posted the screenshot of Frankie's post, sharing it on her Instagram.

kim kibum kaw lang ang nagpapaiyak ng mama ko na ganto — kakie (@kakiep83) May 29, 2022

“Nakakahiya man pero SHINee (this time si Key pa lang) ang nakakapagpaiyak sa akin ng ganito,” she wrote.

“I was so happy when I got to meet NCT 127, but I will cry buckets if all of SHINee comes. And possibly EXO too (especially DO). Back to Ilocos tomorrow for work. God bless you all!" she added.

Last week, Sharon posted a screenshot of the concert, saying that she badly needed that and has been waiting for years to watch her K-pop idols.

"I’ve been waiting for years! Just what I needed to ease the pain of heartbreak," she said.

