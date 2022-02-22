'Hollywood, here come the PINOYS!': Sharon Cuneta to star in Hollywood movie 'The Mango Bride'

Sharon Cuneta (left) in Variety's feature for her new Hollywood film 'The Mango Bride'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta confirmed that she will star in the Hollywood movie adaptation of the award-winning novel "The Mango Bride."

In her Instagram account, the Megastar posted the screen captured image of the Variety report.

"SURPRISE! Hollywood, here come the PINOYS!!" Sharon wrote.

"Please pray for this project to succeed. My prayer is that it is able to open doors for ALL OF US in the industry - FINALLY!" she added.

Directed by Filipino-Canadian Martin Edralin, the film is about the lives of two Filipino women migrated to California who discover hidden truths as they stories intertwined.

“I wanted to do ‘The Mango Bride’ because it’s the best way to connect to a global audience by putting some of the best Filipino talents and stories together to tell an emotional and uplifting story like this," Sharon told Variety.

"I have long been a fan of Marivi Soliven’s writing, from ‘Suddenly Stateside,’ her collection of light essays about living in the U.S., to ‘The Mango Bride.’ She captures the Filipino migrant and Filipino American experience skilfully," she added.

