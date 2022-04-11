Blackpink's Jennie Kim debuts new hair color, trends on Twitter

Jennie Kim sporting orange hair as seen in her Instagram post on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Jennie Kim of South Korean girl group Blackpink debuted a new hair color to the delight of beauty junkies and K-pop fans alike.

Jennie's hair is now a soft orange shade, which is a totally new vibe from her usual brunette look. She launched her new hair color on her Instagram page, while the first paparazzi shots of her donning the new hair were taken from the airport on her way to Los Angeles, California, which immediately trended on Twitter globally.



— Blackpink India ( ??? )? (@BLACKPINKIndia) April 11, 2022

Jennie on her way to Los Angeles. She looks so stunning! ???? @blackpink pic.twitter.com/S8XScygLue — ???? (@cyanblink) April 11, 2022

In her Instagram post, the K-idol paired her new hair color with a navy blue Calvin Klein top and Calvin Klein jeans, while her airport photos saw the singer in a black ensemble topped off with a light yellow cardigan.

Jennie might be inspired by Milla Jovovich's orange-haired character from the Fifth Element, whose snaps she posted to her Instagram story.

Jennie is one of the K-pop idols who can easily influence new hair trends, just like her "How You Like That" comeback look of brunette hair with blonde highlights just in the front inspired many celebrity hair makeovers and photoshoots.

The musician is one-fourth of Blackpink, which also consists of Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa.

RELATED: Jennie Kim hints on Blackpink's upcoming comeback