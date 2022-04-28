^

Korean Wave

'Best friends, 16 years apart': Psy on collaborating with BTS' Suga for new single

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 28, 2022 | 2:04pm
Promotional poster for Psy's "That That" featuring Suga from BTS
Psy via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop superstar Psy, famous for the viral hit "Gangnam Style," is releasing his ninth album which will feature a single he made in collaboration with Suga from fellow top K-pop act BTS.

Suga features on and helped produce the song "That That," which will be the lead single of "Psy 9th." The single itself drops this Friday, April 29.

Psy posted on Twitter promotional posters and videos for the single where the singer dons a brown cowboy outfit in the Wild West. The tweets say "That That" will be the title track and second song on "Psy 9th."

The "Gentleman" singer also tweeted a video titled "Best Friends, 16 years apart" where he talked about his collaboration with the much younger Suga.

"When meeting younger artists, I don't want to make them feel uncomfortable," the 44-year-old Psy said. "I don't want to be someone who's hard to approach."

Suga was also in the video, where he shared he was initially nervous working with a global icon like Psy. But the older artist assured that Suga "truly feels like a friend," a sentiment that Suga mirrored which made the songwriting process more fun.

"If he thinks of me as a bestie, that's great for me. How much younger does that make me?" Psy joked near the end of the video.

"Psy 9th" will be Psy's first music in five years. He left agency YG Entertainment in 2018 after the release of "Psy 8th 4x2=8" and started his own company P Nation.

