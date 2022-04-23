^

BTS' 'Boy With Luv' hits 1.5 billion views on YouTube

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 23, 2022 | 3:25pm
BTS' 'Boy With Luv' hits 1.5 billion views on YouTube
V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS attend the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
AFP / Amy Sussman

MANILA, Philippines — Mega-hit Kpop group BTS' most popular music video "Boy With Luv" achieved a new record as their collaboration with singer Halsey hit 1.5 billion views on YouTube.

This is the boyband's first music video to have reached such a milestone, and it comes just shortly after three years it was released. They join Psy ("Gangnam Style") and Blackpink ("Kill This Love") as the only Kpop acts to hit 1.5 billion YouTube views.

BTS' agency Big Hit Music had only announced last November that "Boy With Luv" reached the 1.4 billion mark. It hit one billion in January 2021.

Related: BTS hailed World's Top Artist with nearly $26B global music sales

Other music videos by BTS that have surpassed one billion views include "DNA," "Dynamite," "Mic Drop (feat. Steve Aoki)," "IDOL," and "Fake Love."

"Boy With Luv" was the lead single of their 2019 album "Map of the Soul: Persona," debuting at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was on the charts for eight consecutive weeks.

The group recently announced they will be releasing a new album in June, having successfully finished their four-concert residency at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

RELATED: BTS' V reveals what he whispered to Olivia Rodrigo at Grammy Awards 2022

BTS

KPOP

YOUTUBE
