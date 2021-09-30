







































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Korean Wave

                        
WATCH: ‘True Beauty’ star Hwang In Youp misses lechon, Davao 

                        

                        
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
September 30, 2021 | 2:53pm
                        

                        


                        
                        

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — “Philippines is always a beautiful country.”



That was how Korean star Hwang In Youp described his home for four years in a video sent to Philstar.com courtesy of BYS Philippines.



“I lived in the Philippines for about four years,” the star of hit Korean drama “True Beauty” recalled.



Apart from the country’s beauty, he misses the Filipinos’ hospitality.



“Also, I miss my friends who treated me with a warm and friendly heart even though I was foreigner,” he mused.



If he has the chance to return to the Philippines, he would like to visit Davao City, where he lived for about four years.



“If I can visit next year, I think it will be for the first time in 12 years,” he dished.



“I really liked lechon. If I can visit again, I really want to eat lechon.”



Prior to his return, Hwang In Youp has been recently named as the new face of cosmetics label BYS Philippines’ new campaign, “Uncover Beauty.”



Taking off from his popular character in “True Beauty,” wherein he plays as one of the love interests of a young girl who uses makeup to express herself, “Uncover Beauty” is a campaign about beauty as “individuality and self-awareness and becoming less a matter of the generations-old perceived perfection.”



“I’m very pleased,” Hwang In Youp said of his new role as endorser.



“I think it’s very thrilling and meaningful to be a model for a brand in the Philippines where I used to live,” he enthused.



“Although I’m not incomplete but the fans support me a lot with their warm love, I sincerely thank you for the love. I really want to visit the Philippines. Fans in the Philippines, I love you!” 


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      KOREAN STARS
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: &lsquo;True Beauty&rsquo; star Hwang In Youp misses lechon, Davao&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
WATCH: ‘True Beauty’ star Hwang In Youp misses lechon, Davao 


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
“Philippines is always a beautiful country.”

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Carlo Aquino loses chance to star in hit Korean series 'Squid Game' due to pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Carlo Aquino loses chance to star in hit Korean series 'Squid Game' due to pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Carlo Aquino received an offer to be part of the cast of Netflix's top series "Squid Game."

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Squid Game': 5 fun facts to know about Netflix's top series in 22 countries
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
'Squid Game': 5 fun facts to know about Netflix's top series in 22 countries


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Director Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that he had written the script for "Squid Game" in 2008 even before his acclaimed film "Silenced"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BTS, Coldplay reunite in New York
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
BTS, Coldplay reunite in New York


                              

                                                                  By Seph Asong |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
This would be the two groups' second official meeting, following Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin’s visit...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BTS ARMY cancels James Corden after joking 'unusual visitors,' '15-year-old girls'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
BTS ARMY cancels James Corden after joking 'unusual visitors,' '15-year-old girls'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
The BTS ARMY is cancelling TV host James Corden after he joked about the South Korean boyband's recent visit to the United...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BTS dance through UN to promote youth solutions for planet
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
BTS dance through UN to promote youth solutions for planet


                              

                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
It wasn't exactly the screaming audience BTS is accustomed to but the Korean pop sensations had another sort of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with