WATCH: ‘True Beauty’ star Hwang In Youp misses lechon, Davao

MANILA, Philippines — “Philippines is always a beautiful country.”

That was how Korean star Hwang In Youp described his home for four years in a video sent to Philstar.com courtesy of BYS Philippines.

“I lived in the Philippines for about four years,” the star of hit Korean drama “True Beauty” recalled.

Apart from the country’s beauty, he misses the Filipinos’ hospitality.

“Also, I miss my friends who treated me with a warm and friendly heart even though I was foreigner,” he mused.

If he has the chance to return to the Philippines, he would like to visit Davao City, where he lived for about four years.

“If I can visit next year, I think it will be for the first time in 12 years,” he dished.

“I really liked lechon. If I can visit again, I really want to eat lechon.”

Prior to his return, Hwang In Youp has been recently named as the new face of cosmetics label BYS Philippines’ new campaign, “Uncover Beauty.”

Taking off from his popular character in “True Beauty,” wherein he plays as one of the love interests of a young girl who uses makeup to express herself, “Uncover Beauty” is a campaign about beauty as “individuality and self-awareness and becoming less a matter of the generations-old perceived perfection.”

“I’m very pleased,” Hwang In Youp said of his new role as endorser.

“I think it’s very thrilling and meaningful to be a model for a brand in the Philippines where I used to live,” he enthused.

“Although I’m not incomplete but the fans support me a lot with their warm love, I sincerely thank you for the love. I really want to visit the Philippines. Fans in the Philippines, I love you!”