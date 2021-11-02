Paolo Contis trends online after BTS' J-Hope shares video of Mueck's artwork

BTS' J-Hope looking in a huge sculpture that looks like Paolo Contis

Screengrab from BTS via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Paolo Contis trended online anew but not because of his love life this time.

Paolo trended after BTS posted a video of its member J-Hope visiting a museum wherein a huge sculpture of a sleeping man that looks like the "Bubble Gang" comedian.

The artwork known as the “Mask II” was created by Australian artist Ron Mueck.

According to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, the artwork supposedly “demonstrates the subtle play of realities that characterize much of Mueck’s work.”

Here are the social media reactions on BTS’ J-Hope looking at "Paolo".

A Rare photo of Paolo Contis with Jung Hoseok of BTS~~???????? pic.twitter.com/fTPvD2Di26 — tae~???????? (@wntrbr_taehyung) November 1, 2021

aint no way paolo contis met bts before me???? https://t.co/91MIeOCvVL — sean? ???? (@sean_ctg) November 1, 2021

Rare photo of Paolo Contis and Jhope of BTS??? pic.twitter.com/PDOsxBzllF — Kim (@dmb_ashley) November 1, 2021