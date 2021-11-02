



































































 




   

   









Korean Wave

                        
Paolo Contis trends online after BTS' J-Hope shares video of  Mueck's artwork

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 2, 2021 | 2:15pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Paolo Contis trends online after BTS' J-Hope shares video of  Mueck's artwork
BTS' J-Hope looking in a huge sculpture that looks like Paolo Contis
Screengrab from BTS via Twitter

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Paolo Contis trended online anew but not because of his love life this time. 



Paolo trended after BTS posted a video of its member J-Hope visiting a museum wherein a huge sculpture of a sleeping man that looks like the "Bubble Gang" comedian.



The artwork known as the “Mask II” was created by Australian artist Ron Mueck. 



According to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, the artwork supposedly “demonstrates the subtle play of realities that characterize much of Mueck’s work.” 



Here are the social media reactions on BTS' J-Hope looking at "Paolo". 






 






 






 






 




                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      BTS
                                                      BTS
PAOLO CONTIS
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Richard Juan says he's one proud ARMY
2 days ago
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Richard Juan says he's one proud ARMY


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Actor and content creator Richard Juan revealed that he is one proud ARMY. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TJ Monterde collaborates with Korean singer YELO for 'Little Things'
3 days ago
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
TJ Monterde collaborates with Korean singer YELO for 'Little Things'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
3 days ago
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Singer-songwriter TJ Monterde collaborated with South Korean singer-songwriter YELO in the song titled "Little Things"

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BTS enters GRAMMYs 2022, among top nominees for People's Choice Awards 2021
3 days ago
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
BTS enters GRAMMYs 2022, among top nominees for People’s Choice Awards 2021


                              

                                                                  By Seph Asong,Seph Asong |
3 days ago
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
The global ARMY fandom will be thrilled to learn that BTS has submitted their smash hit "Butter" as an official entry for the GRAMMYs 2022.

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Must-watch: K-drama 'Jirisan' sets record-breaking premiere week
3 days ago
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Must-watch: K-drama 'Jirisan' sets record-breaking premiere week


                              

                                                                  By Seph Asong,Seph Asong |
3 days ago
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Mountaineering action drama "Jirisan" is one of the most anticipated K-drama series to land this second half of the year and sets record-breaking premiere week.

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 New York schools ban 'Squid Game' Halloween costumes
4 days ago
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
New York schools ban 'Squid Game' Halloween costumes


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
A school district in New York state said Thursday it had banned children from wearing Halloween costumes from Netflix sensation "Squid Game".

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Squid Game' creator hits back at LeBron James
5 days ago
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
'Squid Game' creator hits back at LeBron James


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
5 days ago
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Hwang Dong-hyuk, "Squid Game" creator, clapped back at NBA superstar LeBron James after the Lakers forward said that he didn't like the show's ending.

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
