Richard Juan says he's one proud ARMY

MANILA, Philippines — Actor and content creator Richard Juan revealed that he is one proud ARMY.

During the Philstar.com’s “Slam Book,” Richard showed books of the Korean boyband sensation BTS.

Richard said his favorite BTS song is “Mic Drop” because they collaborated with his favorite Steve Aoki.

“My favorite is definitely ‘Mic Drop.’ This ‘Mic Drop’ was where they collaborative with my favorite Steve Aoki. He is also my favorite Asian-American representative out there. And I've always loved Steve Aoki,” he said.

“It was because of that song where I'm like, ‘oh my god, BTS na.’ During that time, 2017, alam ko sobrang a lot of news, I was like, ‘who is this BTS,’ and then because of that song, I'm like, ‘oh my god, I'm so intrigued,’” he added.

Richard also said that he loves the song “Blood Sweat & Tears” and “Dynamite.”

“And then and there is another good song ‘Blood, Sweat & Tears’ that's something that I really like also. And of course with their English released in ‘Dynamite,’ I'm like, ‘Damn, that's some different level stuff. Like you when you first listen to that, it's a mix of Kpop and mainstream Hollywood US music,” he said.

Apart from their hit songs, Richard said he loves the BTS because of their character.

“They're playing in a completely different level, and admire them for that and the fact that they're so successful, sobrang humble pa rin sila and I'm like, ‘how do you find people like that?’ Sobrang inspirational talaga nila,” he said.

