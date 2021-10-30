



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Korean Wave

                        
Richard Juan says he's one proud ARMY

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 30, 2021 | 3:46pm
                        

                        


                        
                        

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Actor and content creator Richard Juan revealed that he is one proud ARMY. 



During the Philstar.com’s “Slam Book,” Richard showed books of the Korean boyband sensation BTS. 



Richard said his favorite BTS song is “Mic Drop” because they collaborated with his favorite Steve Aoki. 



“My favorite is definitely ‘Mic Drop.’ This ‘Mic Drop’ was where they collaborative with my favorite Steve Aoki. He is also my favorite Asian-American representative out there. And I've always loved Steve Aoki,” he said.  



“It was because of that song where I'm like, ‘oh my god, BTS na.’ During that time, 2017, alam ko sobrang a lot of news, I was like, ‘who is this BTS,’ and then because of that song, I'm like, ‘oh my god, I'm so intrigued,’” he added. 



Richard also said that he loves the song “Blood Sweat & Tears” and “Dynamite.” 



“And then and there is another good song ‘Blood, Sweat & Tears’ that's something that I really like also. And of course with their English released in ‘Dynamite,’ I'm like, ‘Damn, that's some different level stuff. Like you when you first listen to that, it's a mix of Kpop and mainstream Hollywood US music,” he said. 



Apart from their hit songs, Richard said he loves the BTS because of their character.   



“They're playing in a completely different level, and admire them for that and the fact that they're so successful, sobrang humble pa rin sila and I'm like, ‘how do you find people like that?’ Sobrang inspirational talaga nila,” he said. 



RELATED: WATCH: Richard Juan calls on other influencers to use 'influence' for social change, not pranks 


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      RICHARD JUAN
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Richard Juan says he's one proud ARMY
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Richard Juan says he's one proud ARMY


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Actor and content creator Richard Juan revealed that he is one proud ARMY. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TJ Monterde collaborates with Korean singer YELO for 'Little Things'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 hours ago

                              
                              
TJ Monterde collaborates with Korean singer YELO for 'Little Things'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Singer-songwriter TJ Monterde collaborated with South Korean singer-songwriter YELO in the song titled “Little Thi...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BTS enters GRAMMYs 2022, among top nominees for People&rsquo;s Choice Awards 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
22 hours ago

                              
                              
BTS enters GRAMMYs 2022, among top nominees for People’s Choice Awards 2021


                              

                                                                  By Seph Asong,Seph Asong |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
The global ARMY fandom will be thrilled to learn that BTS has submitted their smash hit “Butter” as an official...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Must-watch: K-drama 'Jirisan' sets record-breaking premiere week
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
23 hours ago

                              
                              
Must-watch: K-drama 'Jirisan' sets record-breaking premiere week


                              

                                                                  By Seph Asong,Seph Asong |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Mountaineering action drama “Jirisan” is one of the most anticipated K-drama series to land this second half of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Squid Game' creator hits back at LeBron James
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
'Squid Game' creator hits back at LeBron James


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Hwang Dong-hyuk, "Squid Game" creator, clapped back at NBA superstar LeBron James after the Lakers forward said that he didn't...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Squid Game' characters drawn from director's life
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
'Squid Game' characters drawn from director's life


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Many characters in Netflix sensation "Squid Game" are loosely based on its South Korean director's own life and he believes its...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with