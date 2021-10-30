TJ Monterde collaborates with Korean singer YELO for 'Little Things'

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-songwriter TJ Monterde collaborated with South Korean singer-songwriter YELO for the song “Little Things.”

According to the Polyeast Records YouTube channel, the song is a collaboration between Monotree Korea and Polyeast Records.

The song is composed by Lee Joo-Hyoung, Kim Heron, Kwon (MonoTree) with English lyrics by TJ. Produced, recorded and mixed by Monotree in Korea, it also features the guitar performance of Jukjae, who has worked as a guitarist with some of the hottest Korean artists today, including Kim Dong-ryul, Park Hyo-shin, IU, Sam Kim, Jeong Eun-ji and Taeyeon.

TJ said that he got a call from Polyeast and he immediately loves the song upon hearing it.

“When I got a call from PolyEast and told me that they have a collab song for me so tried to take a listen and loved the song right off the bat. It was one of those that I would love to sing. They immediately sent me the M1, but it took me a little more time to start writing the story then. The melody was just too beautiful, too many beautiful memories to tell,” TJ said.

“This is one of those releases that I didn’t personally make, so there’s this significant difference in the progressions and production, but with the overall feel of the song, it just fits the style. It’s different but similar. Most of my contribution is on the lyrical side of the song and I wrote most of the story,” he added.

Sharing her talent with her Filipino listeners in the new song, YELO debuted in 2018 with a single album “Swim In You” and uploaded her first video on YouTube with a vocal cover of “Best Part” by Filipino-blooded singers Daniel Caesar and H.E.R. —Video from Polyeast Records YouTube channel