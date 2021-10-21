



































































 




   

   









Korean Wave

                        
Kim Seon-ho's ex apologizes for abortion allegations that affected actor's career

                        

                        
Seph Asong - Philstar.com
October 21, 2021 | 6:04pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
MANILA, Philippines — The web of controversies surrounding Hallyu star Kim Seon-ho’s abortion scandal is getting so much complicated with rumors circulating that the ex-girlfriend “A” who accused him of persuading her into get an abortion is allegedly KBS’ former weather reporter Choi Young-ah. 



With the growing support for Kim Seon-ho, fans are now hellbent on revealing the identity of the mysterious ex-girlfriend, who issued an apology after seeing the damage that it has caused on Kim Seon-ho’s career. 



In her statement released by Soompi, she highlighted that she had no intentions of hurting anyone with her post. She shared that besides the public apology, the actor also gave her a personal apology, which she accepted.



According to her, what she and actor “K” had was genuine love and that she felt terrible knowing that he could lose everything he worked so hard for because of one misunderstood social media post. 



And now according her lawyers, her private life is now in jeopardy after the accusations toward Kim Seon-ho came to light. The full statement from her legal representatives read as follows:



 





“We are attorneys Lee Dong Hoon and Jung Da Eun of the law firm Best Way, who are representing Kim Seon Ho’s ex-girlfriend ‘A’. At the moment, personal information about ‘A’ is being recklessly released through certain media outlets, social media, and online communities; and she is facing endless attacks and even death threats based on falsehoods about her identity and personal life.



As a result, ‘A’ is currently suffering from severe psychological stress, to the point where it’s difficult for her to even go about her everyday life. In order to protect ‘A’, who’s a non-celebrity, from suffering additional damage, we respectfully request that you refrain from spreading over-the-top speculation and defamatory statements.



We also would like to ask for reporters to stop investigating ‘A’ as an individual or requesting for interviews. Our law firm will do our utmost to protect A’, and we are informing you of our plans to take all possible legal measures in response to malicious reports, posts, or comments related to ‘A’.”





 



Now, the question on everyone’s mind is who exactly is this ex-girlfriend “A”? 



Despite the vagueness of the news and rumors surrounding the issue, there are various forums and fan communities that have been piecing vital information together. Different unofficial sources have revealed that Kim Seon-ho was once rumored to be dating a beautiful, young career woman who works for a large broadcasting company, and for some reason, netizens are now pointing fingers to Choi Young-ah, who suddenly became a trending search term alongside Kim Seon-ho’s name in South Korea. 



As the controversy continues to erupt, local advertisements featuring Kim Seon-ho have been taken down, including his projects with Domino’s Korea and Canon Korea. 



Soon after the actor released an apology, reality variety show "2 Days & 1 Night" announced that Kim Seon-ho has been dropped from the show's season four. 



“Hello. This is the KBS2 '2 Days & 1 Night Season 4' production team. We have decided to drop Kim Seon Ho, who was recently involved in a controversy," their statement read. "We will do our best to edit him out of the already filmed footage to reduce the discomfort felt by viewers. The '2 Days & 1 Night' team will continue to work hard to create a good show. Thank you.”



In addition to these, the actor will also no longer participate in two films he was scheduled to be part of.



RELATED: 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' star Kim Seon-ho says sorry to ex alleging forced abortion


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

