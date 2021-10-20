



































































 




   

   









Korean Wave

                        
'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' star Kim Seon-ho sorry for forcing ex to get abortion

                        

                        
Seph Asong - Philstar.com
October 20, 2021 | 1:42pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
MANILA, Philippines — In his bombshell statement released to the press yesterday, “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” actor Kim Seon-ho admitted to forcing his ex-girlfriend into getting an abortion. 



In a statement released through his agency Salt Entertainment, the Korean star has expressed his utmost regret, stating that he dated his ex-girlfriend with good intentions and genuine affection, but in the end, he managed to break her heart due to his carelessness. 



He said he’s been wanting to reach out to her but had no chance, “I should have apologized to her in person,” he said in his official statement that reads:



 





"This is Kim Seon Ho. I sincerely apologize for the belated statement. I experienced a fear that felt for the first time after the article with the mention of my name was released a while ago, and that is why I am writing this now.



I was seeing her with good emotions. In that process, I hurt her due to my carelessness and inconsiderate actions.



I wanted to meet and apologize to her directly, but I am not able to properly convey the apology now and am waiting for that time to come. For now, I would like to genuinely apologize to her through this statement.



I apologize for also disappointing all of those who trusted and supported me until the end. It was all thanks to those who supported me that I was able to become the actor Kim Seon Ho, but I had forgotten that. I apologize for causing trouble to my co-stars and all of the related staff who worked with me due to my flaws. I would like to sincerely apologize to everyone who was hurt.



I am aware that this rambling statement will not fully reach your hearts, but I am still attempting to convey my sincere thoughts. I am very sorry."





 



For those of you who have not been following this update, here’s a quick recap. 



Kim Seon-ho’s overnight fame can be attributed to the mega-popular Korean dramedy “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha,” which is currently one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. His endearing character, fresh face, and undeniable on-screen chemistry with his co-actor Shin Min-a have caught the attention of many fans. 



In just a few months, local and international K-drama fans have completely fallen in love with the romance between the two characters: “Ms. Dentist” Yoon Hye Jin and chief Hong Su Dik, along with the show’s memorable locations such as Chief Hong’s traditional Korean home, the beach where the couple first met, and the cafe where Chief Hong worked as a barista. 



But the show’s unstoppable popularity has quickly turned into a nightmare when a woman who claimed to have dated Kim Seon-ho surfaced and uploaded a post on the Internet about dating someone named “Actor K,” who allegedly coerced her into getting an abortion while they were dating. This news shocked and split the entire fandom with different opinions about the sensitive matter. 



As the controversy continues to erupt, local advertisements featuring Kim Seon-ho have been taken down, including his projects with Domino’s Korea and Canon Korea. 



On Monday, the actor’s fan community banded together and asked the public to refrain from spreading these speculations, and threatened to file legal action against those who are spreading malicious rumors.



The event quickly took a different turn when the actor, through his agency, released a public statement admitting and apologizing for his actions involving the abortion scandal. 



His co-stars, Shin Min-a and actor Lee Sang-yi, have also reportedly canceled their scheduled local press tours in light of the scandal. 


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

