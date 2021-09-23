BTS ARMY cancels James Corden after joking 'unusual visitors,' '15-year-old girls'

K-pop sensation BTS have ascended to global superstardom since their debut in 2013

MANILA, Philippines — The BTS ARMY is cancelling TV host James Corden after he joked about the South Korean boyband's recent visit to the United Nations General Assembly.

In his TV show "The Late Late Show with James Corden," James said that the UN assembly started with “some pretty unusual visitors."

“The United Nations General Assembly kicked off this morning in New York City, and it started with some pretty unusual visitors… BTS were there. BTS visited the UN… Although lots of people are saying why are BTS there, the world leaders have no choice but to take BTS seriously.

“BTS has one of the largest ARMY on the planet earth. Historic moment. It actually marks the first time that 15-year-old girls everywhere found themselves wishing that they were Secretary General António Guterres," he added.

BTS ARMY took to Twitter to criticize James for his statement.

“1. It wasn't "unusual" for BTS to be there. They've been 3 times. 2. They weren't 'visiting.' They were Presidental Envoys who were invited to speak. 3. Teen girls are valid, innovative, smart, & set a lot of trends although we aren't all teens or girls,” @wanderingpages wrote.

1. It wasn't "unusual" for BTS to be there. They've been 3 times. 2. They weren't "visiting". They were Presidental Envoys who were invited to speak. 3. Teen girls are valid, innovative, smart, & set a lot of trends although we aren't all teens or girls. #JamesCorden pic.twitter.com/5SZLqS3Z7l — Ashley?∞???????? (@wanderingpages) September 22, 2021

“Thoughts about that James Corden clip. Firstly calling fans a bunch of 15 year old girls is extremely sexist. It's a phrase meant to belittle and invalidate women's interests as less than. BTS has a diverse fanbase in ages, gender and race because they have value and substance,” @soulcystr said.

Thoughts about that James Corden clip. Firstly calling fans a bunch of 15 year old girls is extremely sexist. It's a phrase meant to belittle and invalidate women's interests as less than. BTS has a diverse fanbase in ages, gender and race because they have value and substance — ??????????Ali ? (@soulcystr) September 22, 2021

It can be recalled that last year, Corden went viral after guesting BTS on the popular "Carpool Karaoke" segment of his "The Late Late Show."

