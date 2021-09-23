







































































 




   

   









Korean Wave

                        
BTS ARMY cancels James Corden after joking 'unusual visitors,' '15-year-old girls'

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 23, 2021 | 1:13pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
BTS ARMY cancels James Corden after joking 'unusual visitors,' '15-year-old girls'
K-pop sensation BTS have ascended to global superstardom since their debut in 2013
@bangtan.official via Facebook

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — The BTS ARMY is cancelling TV host James Corden after he joked about the South Korean boyband's recent visit to the United Nations General Assembly.



In his TV show "The Late Late Show with James Corden," James said that the UN assembly started with “some pretty unusual visitors."



“The United Nations General Assembly kicked off this morning in New York City, and it started with some pretty unusual visitors… BTS were there. BTS visited the UN… Although lots of people are saying why are BTS there, the world leaders have no choice but to take BTS seriously. 



“BTS has one of the largest ARMY on the planet earth. Historic moment. It actually marks the first time that 15-year-old girls everywhere found themselves wishing that they were Secretary General António Guterres," he added. 



BTS ARMY took to Twitter to criticize James for his statement. 



“1. It wasn't "unusual" for BTS to be there. They've been 3 times. 2. They weren't 'visiting.' They were Presidental Envoys who were invited to speak. 3. Teen girls are valid, innovative, smart, & set a lot of trends although we aren't all teens or girls,” @wanderingpages wrote. 



 






 



“Thoughts about that James Corden clip. Firstly calling fans a bunch of 15 year old girls is extremely sexist. It's a phrase meant to belittle and invalidate women's interests as less than. BTS has a diverse fanbase in ages, gender and race because they have value and substance,” @soulcystr said. 



 






 



It can be recalled that last year, Corden went viral after guesting BTS on the popular "Carpool Karaoke" segment of his "The Late Late Show."



                                                      BTS ARMY
                                                      JAMES CORDEN
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
                                 BTS dance through UN to promote youth solutions for planet
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
BTS dance through UN to promote youth solutions for planet


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
It wasn't exactly the screaming audience BTS is accustomed to but the Korean pop sensations had another sort of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Hometown Cha-cha-cha' hits off with high ratings
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
'Hometown Cha-cha-cha' hits off with high ratings


                              

                                                                  By Christine Mae Guevara
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
The new romantic comedy drama "Hometown Cha-cha-cha" hit off with high ratings in Korean television as it premiered...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BTS issued diplomatic passports for UN session
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
BTS issued diplomatic passports for UN session


                              

                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
K-pop sensation BTS have been granted diplomatic passports ahead of the United Nations General Assembly as they embark on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rosé, CL first female K-pop stars to attend Met Gala
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Rosé, CL first female K-pop stars to attend Met Gala


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
A former and a current YG Entertainment artist made history as the first female K-pop idols to have strutted on the Met Gala...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BTS enters Guinness World Records Hall of Fame
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
19 days ago

                              
                              
BTS enters Guinness World Records Hall of Fame


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo
                                 19 days ago                              


                                                            
The Guinness World Records awarded South Korean sensation BTS a Hall of Fame honor.

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sandara Park joins GOT7 Bambam's label Abyss
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
21 days ago

                              
                              
Sandara Park joins GOT7 Bambam's label Abyss


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit
                                 21 days ago                              


                                                            
Dara's signing with Abyss, however, has a more personal meaning for the Korean pop star.

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
