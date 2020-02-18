MOVIES
ARMY (the group's official fandom) will get to see BTS on the small screen on February 25.
James Corden via Twitter
BTS buckles up for 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 18, 2020 - 12:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Korean boy group BTS is the latest act confirmed to hop on the popular "Carpool Karaoke" segment of "The Late Late Show with James Corden," where the titular host “drives around” with famous musical artists and sings some of their biggest hits together.

The band — consisting of RM (leader and main rapper), Jin (visual and vocalist), Suga (lead rapper), J-Hope (main dancer), Jimin (main dancer and lead vocalist), V (lead vocalist and visual) and Jungkook (main vocalist, lead dancer, center and maknae) — is the first-ever K-pop act to guest on "Carpool Karaoke."

Among the musicians who have appeared on the segment were Adele, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Britney Spears, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus.

Corden's announcement on social media also fell on J-Hope's birthday, doubling as a present to the ball of sunshine endearingly known to fans as "Hobi."

