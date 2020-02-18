BTS buckles up for 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden

MANILA, Philippines — Korean boy group BTS is the latest act confirmed to hop on the popular "Carpool Karaoke" segment of "The Late Late Show with James Corden," where the titular host “drives around” with famous musical artists and sings some of their biggest hits together.

The band — consisting of RM (leader and main rapper), Jin (visual and vocalist), Suga (lead rapper), J-Hope (main dancer), Jimin (main dancer and lead vocalist), V (lead vocalist and visual) and Jungkook (main vocalist, lead dancer, center and maknae) — is the first-ever K-pop act to guest on "Carpool Karaoke."

Among the musicians who have appeared on the segment were Adele, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Britney Spears, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus.

ARMY (the group's official fandom) will get to see BTS on the small screen on February 25 next week.

Corden's announcement on social media also fell on J-Hope's birthday, doubling as a present to the ball of sunshine endearingly known to fans as "Hobi."

Raise your hand if you can't wait for Feb 25th to FINALLY see James doing the Carpool karaoke with @BTS_twt ????



Legit me & ARMYs round the globe be like: ???????? ????????‍?? #BTSCarpoolFEB25 pic.twitter.com/RCYm96THW9 — Mai ? ???????? Hobiuary ?? Hoseok day ???????????? (@MaijaKoko) February 17, 2020

James corden learning the lyrics the night before, he does carpool karaoke with bts#BTSCarpoolFEB25pic.twitter.com/g22yM39mgx — ??????????????????????????Hobuary (@tae_lovesu) February 17, 2020

A carpool means :

- we will get to see all seven members jamming to the songs

- we will see vocal line rapping

- also the rap line singing

- James Corden singing in korean

- Taehyung opening window to scream during song

???????? #BTSCarpoolFEB25 pic.twitter.com/DdL5KlqJDR — Mangochichinimoo? (@Mangochichinim1) February 18, 2020

This is how Bts and James Corden pulling up to the car before carpool karaoke #BTSCarpoolFEB25 pic.twitter.com/LkmwfImaq3 — ?? ? J-Jumana ? ?? (@BigTiddieEnt) February 17, 2020