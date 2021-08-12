SuperM hosts virtual concert, fan meet across Asia

MANILA, Philippines — Amid absences due to military duty and quarantine, SuperM still managed to delight their fans in Asia last Saturday, August 7, for the exclusive “PrudentialxSuperM We DO Virtual Concert & Fan Meet."

NCT 127's Taeyong and Mark and WayV's Lucas and Ten managed to entertain SuperM's fans with the studio performances. Exo's Kai was seen performing in some, while his fellow Exo member Baekhyun and Shinee's Taemin were seen singing their parts on the LED screens in the background. Kai had to be in quarantine after a COVID-19 scare but has since tested negative. Baekhyun and Taemin, meanwhile, are on military duty.

The boys performed fan favorite songs including "100," "One" (Monster & Infinity), "Wish You Were Here" and "With You."

They also sang and did a dance tutorial for the "We Do" challenge. "We Do" was released in April and was recorded in collaboration with their partnership with insurance company Prudential.

The activity was held as an extension of Prudential’s “We DO Well Together” campaign, which aims to encourage everyone to stay well and healthy, and have fun doing it.