K playlist: New Korean dramas, movies to binge-watch

MANILA, Philippines — Makjangs have become so popular these days. These K-dramas are not groundbreaking but are actually quite familiar with many Filipino drama lovers.

Secret birth, beyond evil characters, amnesia and incredible plot twists are some of its favored tropes or plotlines.

The most popular one airing right now is the third season of "The Penthouse." It's so popular in its absurdity that viewers cannot help but stay glued even after two seasons.

With the remaining residents of Hera Palace getting out of prison and hoping to team up against the machinations of psychotic Joo Dan-te (Um Ki-joon), the third season is in for more thrills as his dark and mysterious past is catching up with him. The kids, meanwhile, are preparing for their college examination. Will they see the same level of bullying and competitiveness as Cheong-Ah Arts School when they go to college?

Many K-drama fans can catch up with the latest season on Viu, which is made accessible with PLDT Home's recent partnership with it.

Two other popular makjangs that were equally top-rating when they were aired can also be viewed on Viu. Apart from these, there are other titles that K-drama fans might want to check out on the pan-regional OTT (over-the-top) video-streaming service.

'A World of Married Couple' (The World of the Married)

Adapted from the BBC One TV drama, "The World of the Married" leaves viewers frustrated with the female heroine's obtuseness at her husband's infidelity. Everyone in her circle knows but she remains blinded by her husband's flaws. The drama turns exciting and people will eventually root for her when she slowly uncovers the deceit by her loved one and betrayal by unexpected people. It's so successful that a Philippine adaptation is in production starring Jodi Sta. Maria, Sue Ramirez and Zanjoe Marudo.

'Sky Castle'

This does not fall far off from some of the basic plot lines and tropes of "The Penthouse" series. It's also got an ambitious set of parents who are dead set on pushing their children to overachieve at school and enter South Korea's top university. It also has its version of an upscale and exclusive abode called Sky Castle, just like Hera Palace in "The Penthouse."

'Doom at Your Service'

The Park Bo-young and Seo In-guk starrer leans more toward the romance-fantasy genre, where classics "Goblin" and "The Master's Sun" are favorites.

Death is central to the story, and a major conflict that both lead characters have to deal with. Terminally ill writer Tak Dong-kyung (Park) makes a deal with Myeol Mang (Seo) a.k.a Doom to be able to live her life the way she wants to for the next 100 days.

With Seo and Park as leads, expect laughs, drama and a existential dilemma as two unlikely characters struggle with the inevitability of death amid a blossoming romance.

'Youth of May'

Just like "Doom at Your Service," the period romance drama recently ended its Korean airing. Fret not though as it is readily available on Viu.

It is set in the middle of the Gwangju Uprising, one of South Korea's turbulent times in the 1980s. The historical event saw 800 South Koreans lose their lives in a mass protest for democracy.

This conflict serves as the backdrop of the friendship and romance between a young doctor named Hee Tae (Lee Do-hyun) and nurse Myung Hee (Go Min-si).

'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth'

It's a reverse harem set in The Three Kingdoms of Korea period from 57 BC to 668 AD. The protagonists reside in Silla, one of the three dominant kingdoms. The other dynasties are Baekje and Goguryeo.

Imagine a crew of male warriors (hwarang) with the bodies and faces of your favorite K-drama stars and idols.

There's V from BTS and Minho from SHINEE. If it's not enough, the two male leads are today's most bankable K-drama stars, Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik. Throw in one of Korea's most beautiful faces, Ara Go, as the female lead in a period, action-packed romance drama.

Of course, there's a secret royal in the crew, so, if romance, politics, and sword fights are your preferred K-drama features, "Hwarang" is right up your alley.



PLDT Home subscribers can enjoy a Viu Premium subscription for a discounted rate of P80 per month that comes with free one month Viu Premium access for uninterrupted viewing with zero ads, unlimited downloads and first access to the newest Viu shows.



Check out all these K-dramas and more by downloading the Viu app on App Store, Google Play and selected Smart TVs, as well as on the web at www.viu.com to access your favorite Korean and Asian shows.

'My Roommate Is A Gumiho'

Jang Ki-yong played it well when he sang a classic song for Lee Hye-ri as a tribute to the Girl's Day member's role in the TVN classic "Reply 1988."

Jang and Lee play Shin Woo-yeo and Lee Dam, respectively, in the hit iQiyi original Kdrama "My Roommate Is A Gumiho." He is a 999-year-old mythical fox (gumiho) who is forced to live with a human who holds the key to his desire to become one.

In Episode 4, Lee sings passionately and excitingly, Jang also sings a classic song released in 1982 in Korea. Lee is in shock to hear this song. In fact, in her previous work, "Reply 1988," all the parents in the series sang the same song together in the second episode.

Episodes 3 and 4 of "My Roommate Is A Gumiho" received the highest rating among cable channels in South Korea in the same time slot. Episode 4 garnered 4.4% of rating nationally on average, 4.9% at the highest point, 4.7% in the capital region, and 5.5% at the highest point.

Apart from the main couple's storyline, there's another love story brewing in another retelling of the gumiho storyline.

In the series, gumiho Yang Hye-sun (played by Kang Han-na) has become human for the fifth year. She is about to embrace a new romantic and unconventional relationship with Do Jae-jin (played by Kim Do-wan).

"My Roommate Is A Gumiho" is now streaming at iQiyi mobile app and iQ.com.

The iQiyi original is just among the many shows the streaming platform offers to fans of K-drama. There are other shows, notably C-dramas, that are being embraced by drama-loving audiences in the region.

From May 20 to September, seven brand new Chinese romance dramas will premiere on iQ.com available on mobile apps and websites along with 600+ hours of Asian romance content.

The Love On Chinese romance dramas Originals collection builds on iQiyi’s niche in romance dramas such as "Love Is Sweet" and "Backstreet Rookie," and will feature seven upcoming Original Chinese romance dramas: "Moonlight," "Make A Wish," "Sweet Teeth," "Forever and Ever," "Love Under The Full Moon," "The Day of Becoming You" and "First Love Again."

"Moonlight" stars THE9's Esther and Ryan Ding in a drama set in the publishing industry. With a passion for publishing, Chu Li (THE9’s Esther) successfully enters her dream company, Yuan Yue Publishing House. There, she navigates the cutthroat industry, eventually rising to become the editor through her hard work and determination. When she meets renowned author Zhou Chuan (Ryan Ding from "The Romance of Tiger and Rose"), the two are instantly at odds with one another. However, it is revealed that they are actually close friends online, and this forces them to reevaluate their relationship.

Lovers of this trope will definitely check out "Make a Wish." Yu Chi Yan (Ren You Lun) is a Buddhist youth who believes in always taking the path of least resistance. By some coincidence, he saves a white cat, who turns out to be a cat spirit from Meow Planet, which exists in a parallel world. Taking on a human form, Xiao Xiu (Ge Xin Yi) must repay Chi Yan for his kindness before returning to her own planet. As Xiao Xiu moves in with Chi Yan, a series of hilarious encounters ensue.

"Sweet Teeth" is all about romance and angst. The 28-year-old Zeng Li crosses paths with her dentist Ai Jing Chu when she gets her teeth straightened. They experience many things together, and gradually fall in love. As the two were about to confess their love to each other, Zeng Li’s first love, Yu Yi, whom she has been waiting for 10 years, reappears. Now stuck in a love triangle, Ai Jing Chu, Zeng Li and Yu Yi struggle to figure out their feelings.

If you’re a fan of a good romance, then "Forever and Ever" is the show for you! Go on an emotional roller coaster with Shi Yi and Zhou Sheng Chen as they navigate through their lives together. Shi Yi (Bai Lu, "Love is Sweet") is one of the best voice actors in the industry. One day, she meets Zhou Sheng Chen, a chemistry professor, and they both leave an impression on each other.

Zhou Sheng Chen agrees with his mom to marry and take over the family business, but rejects his mom’s arrangements, instead proposing to Shi Yi, who accepts his hand in marriage.

After marriage, Shi Yi and Zhou Sheng Chen take over the family business, and manage to salvage it and preserve the traditional arts. However, Shi Yi gets into an accident, getting herself seriously injured while saving her husband from being hurt.

"The Day of Becoming You" is another addition to the popular genre made popular by classic titles like the drama "Secret Garden." Jiang Yi (Steven Zhang) is the leader of a popular male idol group. One the outside, he is a cold, stoic leader, but inside, he is an otaku (fans of Japanese anime and manga). Yu Sheng Sheng (Liang Jie) is an entertainment reporter. What's interesting about them is they share the exact same birthday.

An accident causes Jiang Yi and Yu Sheng Sheng to swap identities, which forces them to have to navigate a life that is so different from their own. They rely on each other throughout, guiding, nurturing and helping the other. By living each other's lives, Jiang Yi and Yu Sheng Sheng grow emotionally attached to each other, as they understand the hardships each other goes through, and fall in love.

It involves time-travelling but "Love Under The Full Moon" gives it a bit of a tweak. The appearance of a Super Moon causes Lei Chuxia (Yukee Chen) to lose her memory and time-travel to the world inside Xu Xiaodong’s (Zheng Ye Cheng) phone. He manages to get her out but Lei Chuxia sadly realises that she can only move within the vicinity of Xu Xiaodong. In order to get rid of the unwanted company, Xu Xiaodong decides to help Lei Chuxia regain her identity but meets her fiance Wei Xuanhe instead.

Adapted from the novel "Time Machine," "First Love Again" tells the story of the cold and unapproachable top student Ye You Ning (Patrick Shih) and the bright and sunny Xia Wen Si (Amy Chen) who meet in a parallel time and space.

Through an unexpected opportunity, Ye You Ning of the present connects with Xia Wen Xi from the year 2006. Their encounter with love leads to a sweet romance and a chance to relive high school, to meet old friends again, and to experience the taste of first love.

From the successful launch of its first Korean original “My Roommate Is A Gumiho,” iQiyi adds more original and exclusive Korean films and series, along with a collection of critically-acclaimed tvN films to be streamed on its international service.

The exciting lineup of highly-anticipated series includes iQiyi’s original “Lost” starring Cannes Film Festival Best Actress Jeon Do-yeon along with Ryu Jun-yeol; exclusive dramas “Yumi’s Cells” which stars Blue Dragon Film Awards winner Kim Go-eun and “The Great Shaman Ga Doo Shim” pairs up Nam Da-reum and Kim Sae-ron.

More K-drama series that will soon be available are “The Road: The Tragedy of One," “High Class” and “Home Town.” Currently streaming and trending is the dystopian gritty courtroom drama series “The Devil Judge."

One of its new exclusive films, “Waiting for Rain," is a retro romance film starring Baeksang Arts Awards Best Actor Kang Ha-neul. In the film, he plays Young Ho, a struggling student who has failed to get into college and has been wandering aimlessly through life. One day, while reminiscing about his school days, he decides to send a letter to an old classmate named So Hee who has been running a small bookshop. As the letters pile up, Young Ho eventually suggests that they meet on December 31 – but only if it rains.

iQiyi will also stream a series of tvN films starting this month starred in by talented and most-sought K-drama actors: “Kim Ji Young, Born 1982” (Jung Yoo-mi and Gong Yoo); “On Your Wedding Day” (Park Bo-young and Kim Young-kwang); “By Quantum Physics: A Nightlife Venture” (Seo Yea-ji); "A Werewolf Boy” (Song Joong-ki); “Coin Locker Girl” (Kim Go-eun and Park Bo-gum); “Door Lock” (Gong Hyo-jin); “Inside Men” (Cho Seung-woo, Geung-young Lee and Kim Dae-myung); “A Frozen Flower” (Jo In-sung) and “Silenced” (Gong Yoo), just to name a few.

'The Devil Judge'

A dystopian courtroom drama starring Ji Sung (Dr. John) as the famous judge who severely punishes the wicked. The series also stars Got7's Park Jin Young where the backdrop is set at a fictional time and space where the courtroom has turned into a reality show. Everyone can participate in the trial process through live broadcasts. Ji-sung’s character firmly believes that the people are the masters of the court and strives to realize the "citizen trial system."

'The Great Shaman Ga Doo Shim'

In this campus fantasy series, Kim Sae-ron (The Man from Nowhere) plays the brave and straightforward student who yearns for a normal life but couldn’t have it since she’s fated to be a shaman, while Nam Da-reum (Start-UP) plays the campus cutie who can see spirits. Once entangled in a mysterious incident, they soon team up and embark on a series of thrilling adventures fighting against malicious spirits.

'The Road: The Tragedy of One' (August 5)

A suspense-drama that unravels the scandal and tragedy that occurred in The Royal Hill where the top 1% of the upper class in South Korea are living. Ji Jin-hee (from Designated Survivor: 60 Days), plays a broadcaster who seems to have a great sense of journalistic duty but has a cold-blooded side that is unknown to others. He has a perfect wife (played by Yoon Se-ah) beside him who will protect their family at all costs.

'Lost' (Coming soon)

An iQiyi original K-drama series, “Lost” features Jeon Do-yeon, the first Korean actress who won the Best Actress Awards at the Cannes Film Festival and Korea’s three major film festivals with her portrayal in the movie “Secret Sunshine." Starring with Ryu Jun-yeol (from Reply 1998), “Lost” is a heartfelt drama that tells the story of how two lost souls connect despite their 13-year age gap and heal each other to rise from the darkest bottom of their lives. Bu-jeong (played by Jeon Do-yeon) is a ghostwriter who is full of anxiety, she meets a young man named Kang-jae (played by Ryu Jun-yeol) who constantly gets involved in danger in pursuit of wealth yet has lost his direction in life.

'Yumi’s Cells' (Coming soon)

Adapted from a highly rated webtoon with the same title, Kim Go-Eun ("Goblin: The Lonely and Great God") plays the female lead Yumi, an ordinary office worker. Yumi’s brain cells are personified in the drama. The love cells that fell into a coma due to being heartbroken become energetic again after a good-looking man with a high IQ appears. Ahn Bo-hyun, who gained popularity from "Itaewon Class," plays the male lead Goo Woong, GOT7’s Jin-young plays as Yumi's second boyfriend Ba-bi, and SHINee's Min-ho plays a cameo role as Yumi's wonderful and warm junior in the office.

'High Class' (Coming soon)

Lies, secrets, mysteries, suspense, and hypocrisy behind the perfect life of the top 0.1% of Korean women are revealed in this suspense thriller. Cho Yeo-jeong, best known for her role recently in the award-winning film “Parasite” as Mrs. Park, plays Song Yeo-wool in “High Class,” a lawyer who is suspected of killing her husband and loses everything overnight. In order to protect her daughter, she goes to the elite school where her daughter studies, yet bad rumors spread, and she faces great judgment from society.

'Home Town' (Coming soon)

Detective Choi Hyung-in (played by Yoo Jae-myung) investigates the serial killings in a small city that happened in 1999. Together with Jo Jung-hyun (played by Han Ye-ri, who was also a part of the cast in the multi-awarded film “Minari”), who’s searching for her missing niece, they fight against the terrorist Cho Kyung-ho (played by Um Tae-goo) and uncover the secrets of the incident from the past.

Download the iQiyi app or log in to www.iQ.com for more Asian shows.

'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha'

Upcoming Netflix series "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" has a feel-good teaser teasing a beautiful rom-com story we’re all going to fall in love with.

It depicts back-and-forth, up-and-down feel-good romance between the pragmatic dentist Yoon Hye-jin (Shin Min-a) and the unemployed jack-of-all-trades Du-sik (Kim Seon-ho) in the seaside town of Gongjin where human warmth and the scent of sea salt linger on. The series features the detailed artistry and vision of Director Yu Je-won who has helmed Oh My Ghost and Tomorrow With You. And the casting news of two actors, Shin Min-a and Kim Seon-ho, already has countless drama fans eagerly waiting. The special collaboration among the trio, each a heavyweight in the romance genre, is garnering much attention.

The first teaser trailer for "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" features the encounter between the two main characters played by Shin Min-a and Kim Seon-ho. These two actors kick their onscreen chemistry up a notch beyond the usual expectations in stirring up viewer anticipation. The first teaser trailer brings together two people from two extreme walks of life: the sophisticated urbanite Hye-jin (Shin Min-a), who jogs along the Hangang River against the backdrop of skyscrapers, and the seaside villager Du-sik (Kim Seon-ho), who leisurely surfs emerald ocean waves that a ship glides across.

"Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" will be released worldwide on August 28, only on Netflix.