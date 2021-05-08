CHINESE NEW YEAR
'The Broken Marriage Vow' cast earns mixed reactions from social media users
'The Broken Marriage Vow' cast
ABS-CBN/Released

'The Broken Marriage Vow' cast earns mixed reactions from social media users

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 8, 2021 - 2:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users have mixed reactions on the casting of “The Broken Marriage Vow,” the Philippine adaptation of the hit series “Doctor Foster.”

ABS-CBN revealed on Friday that Jodi Sta. Maria, Zanjoe Marudo and Sue Ramirez were tapped to lead the local adaptation of the series. 

While several social media users approved the casting, some said that it’s better to give the lead roles to others. 

Twitter user Vinci Mendoza hoped that the series should be played by Judy Ann Santos, Ian Veneracion and Julia Barretto.

Another Twitter user said that Judy Ann or Angel Aquino should play the lead role instead of Jodi. 

Fan page Kapamilya Online World said Bea Alonzo, Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto's casting on the local adaptation will break the internet. 

Some Twitter users, however, defended the casting saying Jodi and Zanjoe were both Emmy nominees. 

Twitter user Kengkay said she can't wait to watch Jodi to play Dra. Jill Ilustre. 

Another user said that fans should appreciate the actors of the series because they accepted the role despite of the pandemic. 

