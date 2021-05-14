KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Sandara Park leaves YG Entertainment after 17 years
In this July 29, 2018 photo, Korean singer and actress Dara Park waves at her Filipino fans at the Penshoppe Fancon.
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho

Sandara Park leaves YG Entertainment after 17 years

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - May 14, 2021 - 10:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — After 17 years, Korean actress, singer and 2NE1 member Sandara Park leaves her management agency, YG Entertainment. The announcement was made by the agency earlier today. 

"We are writing this to inform you that our exclusive contract with Sandara Park has expired. We would like to sincerely thank Sandara Park, who has been with us for 17 years, for her faith and trust in us during that time," started the translated statement published in Koreaboo website.

YG stated that Sandara and the agency formed their relationship in 2004. In the same year, Sandara joined ABS-CBN's "Star Circle Quest" where she eventually landed at the second spot with winner Hero Angeles.

Sandara left the Philippines in 2007 and tried her luck in her native South Korea. After two years, she debuted as part of the female quartet 2NE1.

The girl group disbanded in 2016 but Sandara, who is also known as Dara, has established herself as an MC in Korea as well as YouTube star.

"YG will always support her endeavors and will continue to help her as she prepares for her new start. Please show a lot of interest and support to her so she can shine with even more positive energy. Thank you again for loving YG Entertainment’s artist, Sandara Park, this whole time," ended the statement.

2NE1 SANDARA PARK YG ENTERTAINMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
BTS graces 'Rolling Stone' cover, guests in 'Friends' reunion
1 hour ago
BTS graces 'Rolling Stone' cover, guests in 'Friends' reunion
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
BTS is full of surprises this week.
Korean Wave
fbfb
Sandara Park leaves YG Entertainment after 17 years
1 hour ago
Sandara Park leaves YG Entertainment after 17 years
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
After 17 years, Korean actress, singer and 2NE1 member Sandara Park leaves her management agency, YG Entertainment. The...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Even with fellow Pinoy SB19 nominated at BBMAs, Lea Salonga, Liza Soberano vote for BTS
1 day ago
Even with fellow Pinoy SB19 nominated at BBMAs, Lea Salonga, Liza Soberano vote for BTS
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
"I am a Filipino Army, but voting BTS doesn't make me less as a filipino."
Korean Wave
fbfb
WATCH: K-drama 'My Roommate is a Gumiho' bares new trailer
1 day ago
WATCH: K-drama 'My Roommate is a Gumiho' bares new trailer
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The tale of the gumiho (nine-tailed fox) gets a retelling in the upcoming Studio Dragon and iQiyi drama, "My Roommate is a...
Korean Wave
fbfb
BTS gives pandemic message for Filipino ARMY
2 days ago
BTS gives pandemic message for Filipino ARMY
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
BTS calls on their fans, the ARMY, to challenge themselves, find their purpose, and stay healthy amid the pandemic.
Korean Wave
fbfb
Lee Joon-gi, IU keen on doing 'Scarlet Heart: Ryo' Season 2
2 days ago
Lee Joon-gi, IU keen on doing 'Scarlet Heart: Ryo' Season 2
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
It looks like Lee Joon-gi and IU are not over that tragic ending of their 2016 hit time-travelling romance drama "Moon Lovers:...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with