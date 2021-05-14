Sandara Park leaves YG Entertainment after 17 years

MANILA, Philippines — After 17 years, Korean actress, singer and 2NE1 member Sandara Park leaves her management agency, YG Entertainment. The announcement was made by the agency earlier today.

"We are writing this to inform you that our exclusive contract with Sandara Park has expired. We would like to sincerely thank Sandara Park, who has been with us for 17 years, for her faith and trust in us during that time," started the translated statement published in Koreaboo website.

YG stated that Sandara and the agency formed their relationship in 2004. In the same year, Sandara joined ABS-CBN's "Star Circle Quest" where she eventually landed at the second spot with winner Hero Angeles.

Sandara left the Philippines in 2007 and tried her luck in her native South Korea. After two years, she debuted as part of the female quartet 2NE1.

The girl group disbanded in 2016 but Sandara, who is also known as Dara, has established herself as an MC in Korea as well as YouTube star.

"YG will always support her endeavors and will continue to help her as she prepares for her new start. Please show a lot of interest and support to her so she can shine with even more positive energy. Thank you again for loving YG Entertainment’s artist, Sandara Park, this whole time," ended the statement.