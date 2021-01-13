'No offense,' Cayetano tells BTS fans after using group's name

MANILA, Philippines — Former House Speaker and district representative Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig-Pateros) has responded to the backlash from BTS’ official fanbase ARMY after appropriating the group’s name for a political agenda.

The hashtag #CayetanoStopUsingBTS trended on social media locally with ARMY coming after Cayetano’s gig.

The lawmaker said that no harm was intended toward anyone when the name "BTS sa Kongreso" was used to describe the “independent majority” bloc consisting of him and his allies.

The said group, comprised of seven members just like the Korean boy group, includes Cayetano, Rep. Luis Raymund “LRay” Villafuerte Jr. (Camarines Sur), Rep. Dan Fernandez (Laguna), Rep. Raneo Abu (Batangas), Rep. Mike Defensor (Anakalusugan), Rep. Jose Antonio Sy-Alvarado (Bulacan) and Rep. Fredenil Castro (Capiz).

“‘Yung ginamit yung BTS, in the sense na back to service, na Bayanihan, Tapang at Serbisyo, kasi siyempre you want to get people's attention but there is no offense sa kahit sinong fans, kakampi man namin, kalaban, yung iba natutuwa, yung iba nagagalit,” Cayetano said in an ambush interview.

“Ang point, gusto naming ibalik yung isyu sa pinakakailangan ng ating bayan which is buhay and kabuhayan and lahat yan nakatali sa bakuna.”

Cayetano said that the Thursday meeting of the group is meant to discuss pertinent national issues like the coronavirus vaccines.

‘Yung meeting tomorrow is really several blocs represented by seven congressmen na gustong tutukan yung serbisyo kasi nga from House of the People naging House of Politics, from service naging pagtatrapo.

— With reports from Xave Gregorio