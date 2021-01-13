KOREAN WAVE
ARMY tell Cayetano to stop using BTS for clout
Combination photo shows Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano presiding over the House session in this undated photo and K-pop sensation BTS.
The STAR, Boy Santos and Twitter.com/@BTS_twt

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 13, 2021 - 10:05am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino members of BTS’ official fanbase ARMY are telling ousted speaker Alan Peter Cayetano to stop appropriating BTS for political clout.

The district representative (Taguig City-Pateros) along with his allies in the lower chamber, who likewise lost their posts, will reportedly launch their “independent majority” bloc on Wednesday.

They are proclaiming themselves as "BTS sa Kongreso," with seven members just like the Korean boy group.

This is composed of Cayetano, Rep. Luis Raymund “LRay” Villafuerte Jr. (Camarines Sur), Rep. Dan Fernandez (Laguna), Rep. Raneo Abu (Batangas), Rep. Mike Defensor (Anakalusugan), Rep. Jose Antonio Sy-Alvarado (Bulacan) and Rep. Fredenil Castro (Capiz).

ARMY are saying on behalf of BTS that the move of Cayetano and his colleagues is not good in taste.

On the other hand, some ARMY maintained that their fellow fans should just avoid reacting to the news altogether to avoid giving free publicity to the congressmen.

Instead, they are advising Filipino ARMY to report the matter directly to BTS’ agency Big Hit Entertainment.

