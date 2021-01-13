ARMY tell Cayetano to stop using BTS for clout

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino members of BTS’ official fanbase ARMY are telling ousted speaker Alan Peter Cayetano to stop appropriating BTS for political clout.

The district representative (Taguig City-Pateros) along with his allies in the lower chamber, who likewise lost their posts, will reportedly launch their “independent majority” bloc on Wednesday.

They are proclaiming themselves as "BTS sa Kongreso," with seven members just like the Korean boy group.

This is composed of Cayetano, Rep. Luis Raymund “LRay” Villafuerte Jr. (Camarines Sur), Rep. Dan Fernandez (Laguna), Rep. Raneo Abu (Batangas), Rep. Mike Defensor (Anakalusugan), Rep. Jose Antonio Sy-Alvarado (Bulacan) and Rep. Fredenil Castro (Capiz).

ARMY are saying on behalf of BTS that the move of Cayetano and his colleagues is not good in taste.

You're definitely messing up with the wrong Artist, Company and Fandom.

Nakakahiya to. #CayetanoStopUsingBTS — MoonChild ???????????????? (@weannmxix) January 12, 2021

I think now is the time to compel PHarmys to register for this 2022 elections. u see, they use BTS to get our votes. Let us prove them wrong. We are not gullible! We won't allow them to capitalize on our admiration for BTS. We resist this manipulation!#CayetanoStopUsingBTS pic.twitter.com/qWkJyzPRwu — BTS IS 7 | Bangtan Boyscouts (@bangtanibnida_) January 12, 2021

So who’s gonna tell him that BTS hate corruption and all the dirty stuffs that the government is doing? Better stop using BTS for clout sir. Leave them alone!#CayetanoStopUsingBTS pic.twitter.com/qGdMfEa3tq — gguk (@isfortaeonly) January 12, 2021

On the other hand, some ARMY maintained that their fellow fans should just avoid reacting to the news altogether to avoid giving free publicity to the congressmen.

2 types of ARMY dealing with#CayetanoStopUsingBTS caused by Cayetano the attention seeker: pic.twitter.com/GJAkXpQZHt — mafiahae~ (????) (@2O000160405) January 12, 2021

Instead, they are advising Filipino ARMY to report the matter directly to BTS’ agency Big Hit Entertainment.