'Start-Up' star Kim Seon-Ho to hold first online fan meetup

MANILA, Philippines — “Start-Up” breakout star Kim Seon-Ho is set to host his first-ever online fan event through TikTok Stage Connect at 7 p.m. on January 17.

"I am very excited and nervous at the same time. Will you all join me?” the 34-year-old actor invited his fans in a TikTok video.

Viewers will be able to tune in live through Seon-Ho's personal TikTok account (@seonho__kim), or access the English version through TikTok K-ENT (@tiktok_stage).

Seon-Ho's fans can expect behind-the-scenes insight on "Start-Up" from "good boy" Han Ji-Pyeong himself. They will also get the opportunity to play a telepathy game with the actor.

"We have prepared the first global online fan meeting to repay the warm support from fans all over the world," his agency Salt Entertainment said.

"We sincerely thank you for the interest and support you have given to actor Kim Seon-Ho in 2020. We regret that we could not meet in person due to COVID-19 and in return for the warm support from our fans all over the world, we prepared the first global online fan meeting. We are preparing hard, so please support and participate."