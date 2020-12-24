KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
'Start-Up's Kim Seon-ho reacts to Filipino fans' kilig comments
Korean actor Kim Seon-ho stars in "Start-Up" which tells the stories of young adults and their dreams of making it in the world of start-ups. 
Instagram/seonho__kim
'Start-Up's Kim Seon-ho reacts to Filipino fans' kilig comments
Kata Dayanghirang (Philstar.com) - December 24, 2020 - 12:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kim Seon-ho is apparently unaware of how his dimples are adored by his fans. 

The "Start-Up" star looked clueless when a Filipino fan commented that she'd like to greet his dimples in a 1:52 second clip uploaded by Netflix on its Facebook page on December 23. 

"Good morning to Kim Seon-ho's dimples only," read Seon-ho who was wondering for a few seconds and then proceeded to touch his dimple on his right cheek. 

Seon-ho also read other comments of Filipino fans. The one comment he liked was when a fan said that she worked hard to finish her schoolwork earlier so she could watch his show. 

Seon-ho said he "supports" this comment because he has been receiving feedback that there were viewers who were not able to finish their homework because of watching his show. 

He also noticed how many fans sympathized and felt bad for his character, Ji-pyeong, who is the classic case of second-lead syndrome. The latter is a drama term fans use to refer to their preference for the second lead character over the main lead. 

Fans of the show felt bad for his character particularly during a pivotal moment in the show and how his love story was resolved. 

The show also stars Nam Joo-hyuk, Kang Han-na and Bae Suzy. It tells the stories of young adults and their dreams of making it in the world of start-ups. 

"Start-Up" recently ended its airing in South Korea but is still streaming on Netflix. On Tuesday, it is the second most streamed show on Netflix.

K-DRAMA START-UP
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 day ago
BTS takes crown from One Direction as most-followed band on Twitter
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
K-pop sensation BTS this week overtook One Direction's record as the most-followed band worldwide on social media platform...
Korean Wave
fbfb
1 day ago
List of K-pop Christmas songs that will sleigh your ears
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
These Christmas-timed tracks by Korean artists serve as a double win for fans hungry for content during the Yuletide sea...
Korean Wave
fbfb
6 days ago
Blackpink postpones 'The Show' over COVID-19 prevention guidelines
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 days ago
The four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa personally made the announcement on Thursday in a video message posted...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Exclusive
7 days ago
K-drama director gives peek into nightmare world of 'Sweet Home'
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 days ago
K-drama director Lee Eung-Bok spoke with media about the complex world-building involved in "Sweet Home."
Korean Wave
fbfb
Exclusive
8 days ago
WATCH: Alden Richards denies affair with HK socialite, still 'Goin' Crazy' over Blackpink Lisa
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
Kapuso actor Alden Richards denied rumors that he has an alleged long distance love affair with a socialite from Hong Ko...
Korean Wave
fbfb
9 days ago
Melai Cantiveros stuns with K-pop renewal of vows with Jason Francisco
By Kata Dayanghirang | 9 days ago
Trust Melai Cantiveros to turn on her wacky side even when it's supposed to be a serious matter.
Korean Wave
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with