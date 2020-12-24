'Start-Up's Kim Seon-ho reacts to Filipino fans' kilig comments

MANILA, Philippines — Kim Seon-ho is apparently unaware of how his dimples are adored by his fans.

The "Start-Up" star looked clueless when a Filipino fan commented that she'd like to greet his dimples in a 1:52 second clip uploaded by Netflix on its Facebook page on December 23.

"Good morning to Kim Seon-ho's dimples only," read Seon-ho who was wondering for a few seconds and then proceeded to touch his dimple on his right cheek.

Seon-ho also read other comments of Filipino fans. The one comment he liked was when a fan said that she worked hard to finish her schoolwork earlier so she could watch his show.

Seon-ho said he "supports" this comment because he has been receiving feedback that there were viewers who were not able to finish their homework because of watching his show.

He also noticed how many fans sympathized and felt bad for his character, Ji-pyeong, who is the classic case of second-lead syndrome. The latter is a drama term fans use to refer to their preference for the second lead character over the main lead.

Fans of the show felt bad for his character particularly during a pivotal moment in the show and how his love story was resolved.

The show also stars Nam Joo-hyuk, Kang Han-na and Bae Suzy. It tells the stories of young adults and their dreams of making it in the world of start-ups.

"Start-Up" recently ended its airing in South Korea but is still streaming on Netflix. On Tuesday, it is the second most streamed show on Netflix.